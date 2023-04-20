Dell India witnessing strong demand for advanced computing, servers: Exec



Manish Gupta, vice president and general manager of Infrastructure Solutions Group at Dell Technologies India, said the company will focus on technologies such as edge computing. “We believe that the opportunity in Edge is going to be huge in the next couple of years. We already have deployments of edge computing projects in India with large customers. There is a lot of interest from healthcare, retail, telecom, and manufacturing sectors,” he said. Dell Technologies India’s business unit providing advanced computing solutions is growing strongly despite global macroeconomic uncertainties, a senior executive told 'Business Standard' on Thursday.



Dell Technologies on Wednesday launched 13 new variants of its PowerEdge servers to provide improved network performance. The series includes the Dell PowerEdge R760, which delivers almost three times more artificial intelligence (AI) inferencing. Edge computing, according to one definition, is a distributed information technology (IT) architecture in which client data is processed at the periphery of the network, as close to the originating source as possible.



Gupta said demand in India’s server market has not been impacted by international macroeconomic challenges. “…the government is continuing to invest towards digitisation, particularly for citizen services. If you look at the banking and financial sector, there is a lot of analytics that the sector is investing in gathering insights about customers to be able to give an omnichannel experience. We expect investments to continue to happen in IT infrastructure from the telecom sector with 5G rollout,” he said. Later this year, Dell Technologies will expand its Dell APEX portfolio to offer bare metal compute services on-premises, at the edge, or in co-location facilities. Services will be available through a predictable, monthly subscription and easily configured through the APEX Console, enabling customers to meet their workload and IT operational needs with scalable and secure compute resources.

“At this time we are seeing a lot of interest and excitement from the customers in deploying new workloads. With Artificial Intelligence and edge computing, we are starting to see workloads that were not deployed earlier. As this happens at scale, these products become critical for customers, and businesses to be able to run their projects on AI,” said Gupta. Dell Technologies has the highest share in the x86 mainstream server market in India, according to IDC Worldwide Quarterly Server Tracker of Q4 CY2022.

He added that the company is bullish about its growth in India. “For example, the mainstream server market in India grew at a phenomenal pace. As per the IDC Q4 report, the India market for mainstream servers grew at 36.2 per cent last year.”