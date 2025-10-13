Monday, October 13, 2025 | 02:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Fintech firm Dezerv raises ₹350 crore to expand wealth tech platform

Fintech firm Dezerv raises ₹350 crore to expand wealth tech platform

Fintech platform Dezerv's total funding now stands at ₹850 crore as it plans to expand across asset classes and hire top talent to enhance investor experience

With this, Dezerv’s total funding has reached ₹850 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

Wealth management platform Dezerv has raised ₹350 crore in a Series C funding round co-led by existing investors Premji Invest and Accel’s Global Growth Fund, with participation from Elevation Capital and Z47.
 
With this, Dezerv’s total funding has reached ₹850 crore.
 
The company said it would use the fresh capital to strengthen its technology platform, broaden its investment solutions across asset classes, onboard experienced relationship managers, and enhance client experience.
 
Dezerv to expand into bonds, REITs, InvITs and credit products
 
By the end of 2025, Dezerv plans to offer bonds, real estate investment trusts (REITs), infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs), loans, and credit cards.
 

The platform currently manages over ₹14,000 crore across portfolio management services (PMS), alternative investment funds (AIF), and distribution assets.
 
“This fresh capital will help us deepen capabilities and strengthen our foundation to build a pioneering financial institution,” said Sandeep Jethwani, co-founder, Dezerv.
 
Dezerv app enables wealth tracking across major asset types
 
The Dezerv App allows over 500,000 Indian investors to track and analyse ₹2 trillion worth of assets, including mutual funds, stocks, bank accounts, fixed deposits (FDs), and the National Pension Scheme (NPS).
 
“Since our initial investment last year, Dezerv’s AUM is on track to quadruple by the end of this year, driven by resilient client flows and a combination of organic and inorganic capital allocation from its customers,” said Saravanan Nattanmai, Partner, Premji Invest.
 
Founded in 2021 by Sahil Contractor, Sandeep Jethwani and Vaibhav Porwal, Dezerv claims to serve clients across 200 cities from offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.
 
“(Dezerv’s) growth over the past three years demonstrates the power of pairing institutional rigour with a modern client experience. We’re excited to continue backing them as they shape the next generation of wealth management in India,” said Abhinav Chaturvedi, Partner, Accel.
 

Topics : Fintech firms Fintech fundings

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

