Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

E-commerce firm Meesho recruits 150 during campus hiring, to take in more

Recruitments reflect 'robust road map for 2024', says Meesho, which is an e-commerce firm backed by SoftBank

Meesho app

Meesho said it offers an industry-beating compensation package that encompasses a host of wellness programmes and other benefits.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 03 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meesho has recruited more than 150 candidates in campus hiring, said the e-commerce firm as it looks to take in more than 200 people in 2024.

Meesho, which is backed by SoftBank, said it is among the few companies to be hiring in a large number for profiles such as technology and product development, analytics, customer experience, monetisation and finance.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“Meesho’s campus hiring has resumed on a significant scale, indicating the company’s strong trajectory in 2023 and robust road map for 2024,” said Ashish Kumar Singh, chief human resources officer, Meesho. “Over the years, we have a demonstrated history of hiring from the renowned campuses of the country and we are delighted to have restored the process.

Non-tech roles, like strategy and operations, have witnessed an uptick in salary packages compared to last year. Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad and Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) that led Meesho’s campus hirings

“We are thankful to all the campuses for assisting us with smooth and successful hiring,” said Singh. “Our next goal would be to ensure a pleasant onboarding experience for the candidates as they join us in furthering our mission of democratising internet commerce for everyone.”

Meesho said it offers "industry-beating" compensation packages that have wellness programmes and other benefits. These include benefits related to medical insurance, health and wellness.

The work-life balance support benefits include annual holidays, earned and casual leaves, annual reset and recharge breaks, weddings, study, pet adoption, and infinite wellness leaves for critical illnesses coupled with flexible working.

The firm provides gender-neutral caregiver support leaves, daycare programmes, child adoption assistance and prenatal care leaves. It has budgets for employees' capability enhancement and learning.

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

Top tech colleges lower compensation requirement to woo recruiters: Report

Despite hiring slowdown, top IIT students receive offers worth over Rs 1 cr

From Microsoft to Ola: IIT Delhi's 2024 batch gets 1,050 offers in phase 1

SoftBank's Vision Fund hikes valuation of Swiggy, Ola Electric, FirstCry

Bank of Maharashtra slashes home loan rate on new year by 15 bps to 8.35%

SBI garners $1 bn from overseas to cater domestic ESG financing market

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

HC grants time to Vivo officials to respond to ED plea against release

Bajaj Auto to consider share buyback in board meeting on January 8

Topics : Meesho SoftBank e-commerce market campus hiring Recruitment IIITs IIT Garment sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 03 2024 | 4:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon