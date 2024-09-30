Festival season sales kick off to record-breaking start for e-com majors

The festival season has kicked off to a record-breaking start for e-commerce majors like Amazon, Meesho, and Myntra, with these companies recording their best-ever performance across key metrics like customer visits, orders placed, and delivery speed.
Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
- Witnessed a record 11 crore customer visits in the first 48 hours, with 80% coming from tier-2 and smaller towns.
- The highest number of Prime members ever shopped across multiple categories, purchasing 8X more in the first 24 hours of Prime Early Access than business-as-usual (BAU).
- More than 300,000 products, including apparel, smartphones, beauty, everyday essentials, and more, delivered within the same day or next day.
- SMBs sold over 1,500 units every minute during the first 48 hours, with over 8,000 sellers surpassing Rs 100,000 in sales.
- More than 65% of sellers who received an order were from tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
-
EMI drove upgrades, with 1 out of every 5 purchases being made with EMI and 4 out of 5 being No Cost EMI.
Meesho’s Mega Blockbuster sale:
- Reported a 100% increase in Day 1 orders compared to last year.
- Nearly 6.5 crore customers visited the platform on Day 1.
- Surpassed daily orders by more than 3X.
- Saw an average of 506 kurtis, 376 sarees, and 360 kids' wear items sold every minute!
- Witnessed approximately 1.5 crore app downloads in the lead-up to the sale.
-
Meesho Mall saw approximately 2.5X growth in orders compared to last year.
Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival sale:
- Recorded 120 million visitors during early access and Day 1.
- Witnessed 15X new users over BAU joining Myntra, and a 2X spike in orders per minute at peak over last year in the opening hour.
- Recorded a 4X rise in orders over BAU on the opening day, along with 5.5X more Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty programme) over BAU during the first 2 hours of early access.
- Customers shopped 700 T-shirts, 420 jeans, 330 pairs of shoes, and 100 lipsticks per minute in the first hour.
- Beauty & Personal Care and Sports Footwear recorded over 50% rise in demand, while Home and Wearables recorded over 100% rise compared to last year.