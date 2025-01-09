Business Standard

Fintech Tide eyes a million MSMEs by 2025-end, launch new solutions

Tide has crossed 500,000 MSMEs (members) on its platform within two years after its market entry, Tide in India CEO Gurjodhpal Singh said in a statement

Tide plans to offer new products like savings and investments, tailored insurance plans, easy access to formal credit, simplified Udyam registration, etc. | Photo: Shutterstock.com

Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 2:57 PM IST

SME-focused business financial platform Tide looks to onboard 500,000 MSMEs to reach 1 million members by December 2025 on the back of new AI-powered solutions, a top company official said on Thursday.

Our goal is to welcome another 500,000 small businesses to Tide by December 2025. To make this happen, we're expanding our range of financial tools using advanced technology to tackle the latest business challenges, Singh said.

We're focusing on smarter AI-powered financial insights, stronger connections with India's growing digital payment systems, and new features to make managing finances and admin even easier, he added.

 

Tide plans to offer new products like savings and investments, tailored insurance plans, easy access to formal credit, simplified Udyam registration, hassle-free GST filing and advanced payment acceptance solutions. It currently offers solutions such as invoicing, expense cards and bill pay.

The company, which has operations in the UK and Germany as well, stated that smaller cities have fueled its growth in India backed by rapid formalisation of small businesses.

Over 90 per cent of the members (MSMEs) on the platform are coming from cities including Bareilly, Murshidabad, Chhindwara, Kota, Jaipur, Lucknow, Bhopal, North 24 Paraganas and Firozabad, among others. Mumbai is the only Tier 1 city in Tide's top 10 list, Singh said.

Tide's member base currently includes 87 per cent men and 13 per cent women, highlighting a significant opportunity to support more women entrepreneurs, the company said.

The number of women entrepreneurs has increased from 23,000 in February 2024 to over 65,400 women members by December 2024, an incredible increase of 185 per cent, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

