Monday, June 30, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Fitch raises Boeing's outlook to stable as finances, production improve

Fitch raises Boeing's outlook to stable as finances, production improve

The revision in outlook comes as a relief for Boeing, which has resolved its labor dispute and is undergoing a broader transformation under current CEO Kelly Ortberg

Boeing

Major ratings agencies had last year warned of a possible downgrade after a strike by about 33,000 workers halted production of Boeing's best-selling jets. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global ratings agency Fitch on Monday revised its outlook on US planemaker Boeing to 'stable' from 'negative' and affirmed its 'BBB-' rating, citing improved financial flexibility and production. 
The revision in outlook comes as a relief for Boeing, which has resolved its labor dispute and is undergoing a broader transformation under current CEO Kelly Ortberg. 
Major ratings agencies had last year warned of a possible downgrade after a strike by about 33,000 workers halted production of Boeing's best-selling jets. 
Fitch now expects Boeing to reduce its gross debt below $50 billion in 2026 by repaying notes worth $7.95 billion maturing in that year, following a production ramp-up after the strike and the sale of its Jeppesen unit. 
 
"Sustained operational improvements, particularly continued 737 MAX production progress, should drive FCF (free cash flow) generation and EBITDA leverage metrics consistent with 'BBB-' thresholds," Fitch said in its report. 

Also Read

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

PSBs' loan growth to outpace private banks in FY26: Fitch Ratings

Fitch Ratings, Fitch

Fitch Ratings raises India's average growth potential to 6.4% till 2028

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Fitch upgrades Shriram Finance's rating on improved business profile

npa

Banks NPAs may dip to 2.4% by March despite stress in retail loans: Fitch

Meta

Meta asks investment advertisers to verify with Sebi registration info

The ratings agency said it will monitor Boeing's ability to sustain operational momentum and offer clearer guidance on long-term capital allocation, which could support a rating upgrade in six to 12 months. 
It also expects Boeing's management to continue reviewing its defense portfolio and sell non-core assets.
In April, S&P had removed Boeing's rating from CreditWatch negative on improving aircraft production and lower cash burn.  A CreditWatch listing reflects the increased likelihood of a downgrade.
 

More From This Section

PremiumMahindra and Mahindra, M&M

Mahindra top execs see major FY25 pay hikes on strong group showing

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air's net loss widens to ₹1,983 crore in FY25 as costs, delays rise

Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals to list digital health, pharmacy unit in 18-21 months

PremiumNitin Paranjpe

Near to medium term market conditions to improve: HUL's Nitin Paranjpe

sony bravia

Sony India targets ₹10,000 crore revenue in 3 years, led by audio

Topics : Fitch Rating Fitch Boeing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 30 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayHDB Financial IPO Allotment TodayLatest News LIVESambhv Steel IPO AllotmentDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon