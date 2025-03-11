Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 06:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Former RBI deputy governor MK Jain to join Reliance Industries as advisor

Former RBI deputy governor MK Jain to join Reliance Industries as advisor

The appointment comes at a time when other business conglomerates, including the Tatas, are investing heavily in the financial services sector

Dev Chatterjee Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

MK Jain, a former deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), is set to join Reliance Industries, the conglomerate controlled by Mukesh Ambani, as an advisor. The group is also seeking to bolster its senior leadership with talent from the banking industry, according to a source familiar with the matter.
 
Earlier this year, the RBI had appointed Jain to chair a newly established standing external advisory committee tasked with assessing applications for universal and small finance banks.
 
A Reliance Industries spokesperson declined to comment on the appointment. An email sent to the RBI on Monday did not elicit a response.
 
 
Jain, who retired from the RBI in June 2023, is credited with turning around IDBI Bank and Indian Bank. As an advisor to the top leadership of Reliance Industries, Jain will help the group strategise its financial services business.
 
In July 2023, Reliance Industries spun off its financial services arm into a separately listed entity, Jio Financial Services. The Ambani family currently holds a 47.12 per cent stake in the firm, which has a total market valuation of Rs 1.38 trillion as of Tuesday.

The appointment comes at a time when other business conglomerates, including the Tatas, are investing heavily in the financial services sector. Since its listing, Jio Financial Services, chaired by former veteran banker KV Kamath, has expanded its distribution channels with a focus on digital acquisition of customers and businesses. Jio Finance (JFL), the non-banking financial company (NBFC), operates nine offices across seven cities for last-mile fulfilment. Jio Payments Bank has grown its business correspondent network to approximately 7,300 agents nationwide, while Jio Payment Solutions has integrated its payment offering with JioBharat, enabling the rapid onboarding of small merchants in line with the rising demand for affordable feature phones.
 
On the asset management front, Jio’s joint venture with the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, secured in-principle approval for its sponsors, Jio Financial Services and BlackRock. Jio BlackRock Asset Management has submitted an application to Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for final approval. Jio Finance Platform and Service has also applied for a third-party application provider (TPAP) licence with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for the JioFinance app, aimed at customer acquisition, as per the company’s presentation to analysts for the December 2024 quarter.
   

Topics : Reliance Industries RBI

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

