Godrej Properties eyes ₹6,150 cr from Gurugram and Kolkata projects

Godrej Properties has acquired 11 acres of land in Gurugram and secured a five-acre land parcel in Kolkata through a competitive bid. The company expects to generate a combined revenue of ₹6,150 crore from residential developments planned across the two projects.

The company estimates revenue of about ₹4,500 crore from the development of a mix of premium low-rise and high-rise residences along with lifestyle amenities on the Gurugram land parcel. The plot is located in Sector 63A on Golf Course Extension Road.

Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Godrej Properties, said, “With this new project, we have now added over ₹40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in fiscal year 2026 (FY26). This represents delivery of 2x our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best ever year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in. We believe this positions Godrej Properties well to deliver sustained strong growth in the years ahead.”

In Kolkata, the company won the bid in an e-auction conducted by the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (WBHIDCO). The land parcel is located off the EM Bypass.

The proposed premium residential development on the site is expected to offer an estimated revenue potential of about ₹1,650 crore.

“Kolkata’s homebuyers are increasingly seeking neighbourhoods that offer strong connectivity, dependable social infrastructure and homes aligned with evolving lifestyle needs. The EM Bypass micro-market reflects this shift, making it an important location for us to deepen our presence,” Pandey added.

Earlier, Godrej said it had emerged as the largest listed residential real estate developer in India for the second consecutive year in calendar year 2025 (CY25), based on operating metrics such as booking value and cash collections.

During CY25, the company’s booking value rose 19 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹34,171 crore, representing a compound annual growth rate of about 44 per cent between CY22 and CY25.

Collections for the year increased 28 per cent to ₹18,979 crore, translating into a three-year CAGR of 35 per cent.