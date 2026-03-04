Godrej Prop strikes gold in Gurugram: ₹4500 cr bet on Golf Course Extension

Godrej Properties on Wednesday announced an outright acquisition of a prime 11.36-acre land parcel in Gurugram’s Sector 63A. This high-stakes purchase is set to transform the Golf Course Extension Road skyline with a premium residential development boasting an estimated revenue potential of over ₹4,500 crore.

This project will offer residential development comprising a mix of premium low-rise and high-rise residencies, along with exceptional lifestyle amenities, Godrej Properties said in a statement.

The plot is strategically located in Sector 63A, one of the prime sectors of Gurugram. It forms part of the Golf Course Extension Road micro-market, a major growth corridor with strong connectivity to Golf Course Road, Sohna Road, and NH-48. The micro-market has matured into a high-demand destination for residential, commercial, and retail developments.

"With this new project, we have now added over Rs 40,000 crore of future sales potential through portfolio additions in FY 26. This represents delivery of 2X our business development guidance for the full financial year and makes it our best ever year for business development in terms of future booking value locked in. We believe this positions Godrej Properties well to deliver sustained strong growth in the years ahead," said Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties.

Strategic Location: The Golf Course Extension Corridor

Sector 63A has emerged as one of the most coveted residential pockets in Gurugram. Its appeal lies in its seamless connectivity to the city's primary lifelines:

Golf Course Road: The city’s established billionaire's row.

Sohna Road & NH-48: Providing rapid access to Delhi and the wider NCR.

Mature Ecosystem: The micro-market is already a bustling hub for high-end commercial spaces, luxury retail, and elite educational institutions.

Modern Infrastructure: Wider roads and better-planned utility networks.

Diverse Inventory: A healthy mix of high-rise luxury and low-density floors, catering to different segments of the premium market.

High Demand: As India’s largest developer by sales value in FY 2025, Godrej’s entry into this specific sector is viewed as a strong signal of the region’s long-term price appreciation potential.

Golf Course Extension Road in Gurugram has recorded sharp price escalation over the past five years, with new-launch rates rising from about ₹8,800 per sq ft in 2019 to nearly ₹20,267 per sq ft in 2024 and rental yields increasing by close to 18 percent.

Some of the top luxury projects on Golf Course Extension Road include Emaar Digi projects, Trump Tower Gurgaon, M3M Golf Estate and M3M Polo Suites. These projects are known for their world-class design, premium amenities, and strategic locations in the city’s prime sectors.

The typical starting size of luxury projects on Golf Course Extension Road is 2,787 sq. ft.The starting price for luxury projects on Golf Course Extension Road usually begins at around 2 Cr to 4 Cr for a 2 BHK unit, Rs 8.5 Cr to Rs 14 Cr for 3 BHK units, Rs 14 Cr to Rs 25 Cr for 4 BHK units.

Luxury projects in Golf Course Extension Road typically provide amenities like clubhouse with lounge, infinity, private elevators, state-of-the-art fitness centers, spa, sauna, golf course views, valet services, and banquet halls, all curated for premium living.