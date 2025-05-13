Happiest Minds eyes double-digit growth in FY26 despite challenges

Mid-tier IT company Happiest Minds is confident of double-digit revenue growth for FY26, even as it saw a client ramp-down in the fourth quarter of FY25.
For the quarter ended 31 March, the company’s operating revenue was $63 million, up 25.6 per cent compared to the same period a year earlier. Sequentially, revenue was flat due to a client ramp-down in the manufacturing sector. Margins also fell to 14.6 per cent from 17.5 per cent during the third quarter.
“We lost $1.5 million of revenues because a customer ramped up nicely in Q3 only to run into trouble in Q4. He had quite a bit of his revenue streams planned from, including investments, the government or with agencies which had a tie-up with the government. Obviously, priorities changed,” Chief Financial Officer Venkatraman N said, referring to the review of several government contracts in the US conducted by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
The company expects banking financial services (BFS) and healthcare to be its growth drivers this year, even though macroeconomic uncertainties persist and client spend remains muted.
The two businesses contributed about 39 per cent to the topline, up from 24 per cent last year and just 12 per cent in financial year 2023, as the company doubled down on the BFSI sector by acquiring PureSoftware. Arttha, the fintech platform of PureSoftware, supports more than 150 million end users, collaborates with over 10 million merchants, and operates in more than 15 markets worldwide.
“We expect BFS and healthcare to be the pivots for growth, as you would have seen. In the healthcare segment, we've been able to get a couple of pretty large SOWs totalling almost $20 million, and that again should help us. So we feel very confident about being able to deliver double-digit growth this year,” Co-chairman and Chief Executive Officer Joseph Anantharaju told Business Standard during an interaction after the company’s fourth-quarter results.
Happiest Minds, however, does not expect drastic client ramp-downs going ahead. While uncertainties remain, it is hopeful the recent trade deals will lift the cloud over the industry.
“There is uncertainty in the manufacturing segment just because of the impact of tariffs and what it means from a medium- or long-term perspective. So there will be no immediate decisions. But I think with the tariff agreements that are being slowly hammered out, uncertainty should abate and we should see customers beginning to feel more comfortable and confident in their investment and spending,” Anantharaju added.
The company will also focus on large-deal accounts by pushing the boundaries of its engagement with clients. As part of the move, smaller accounts — with revenue of $2–3 million — would be pushed to generate about $5 million, while accounts yielding $5–10 million will be pushed to the $20 million category. There will be dedicated client partners to give these accounts prioritised focus.
It has identified 20–24 customers across six verticals out of its base of 281 which are being classified as large accounts, having revenue potential of about $20 million. “It's not the size of the account but the potential that we are looking at. Each of these customers has an outsourcing spend of at least $50–100 million,” said Anantharaju.