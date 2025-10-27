Monday, October 27, 2025 | 11:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Harman invests ₹345 crore to expand Pune plant for connected vehicles

Harman invests ₹345 crore to expand Pune plant for connected vehicles

The Samsung-owned firm to ramp up production capacity by 50%, adding new SMT lines and next-gen telematics systems for global and Indian automotive clients

In addition to capacity expansion, the company has highlighted its focus on energy efficiency and environmental goals. The Pune facility currently generates over 317,000 kWh of electricity. | Photo: Reuters

Anjali Singh Pune
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

Harman, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, has announced an investment of Rs 345 crore ($42 million) to expand its automotive electronics manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. With this expansion, the company’s total investment in the plant will rise to Rs 554 crore ($67 million). The initiative aims to enhance production capacity and support the growing demand for connected automotive technologies from both domestic and international markets.
 
The Pune plant, operational since 2014, functions as a global manufacturing hub for car infotainment systems, telematics control units (TCUs), and audio components. According to the company, the latest investment will raise manufacturing capacity by over 50 per cent, allowing annual production of up to four million car audio components, 1.4 million infotainment units, and 0.8 million telematics units by 2027. The expansion is also expected to generate around 300 new jobs in Pune over the next two years.
 
 
Investment to boost production and connectivity capabilities
 
Harman has allocated Rs 45 crore for the immediate expansion of the plant’s built-up area by 71,500 sq ft, including a 45,000 sq ft production floor with four new SMT (Surface Mount Technology) lines and added capabilities such as module and speaker manufacturing. The remaining Rs 300 crore will be invested over the next three years to scale the production of advanced telematics and next-generation connectivity systems, including 4G and 5G TCUs.
 
The company’s Pune facility currently supplies major Indian automakers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, and Mahindra & Mahindra, along with customers in Europe and North America. Harman’s new product lineup will include the locally manufactured Harman Ready Connect platform, co-developed with Samsung, which integrates over-the-air updates, cybersecurity, diagnostics, and vehicle-to-network (V2N) communication features.

  Sustainability at core of Pune plant expansion
  In addition to capacity expansion, the company has highlighted its focus on energy efficiency and environmental goals. The Pune facility currently generates over 317,000 kWh of electricity annually through solar installations and aims to transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity use by 2030. Diesel generators have been phased out, and manufacturing lines have been optimised for lower energy consumption and reduced material waste.
 
India’s growing role in Harman’s global manufacturing network
  The Pune expansion forms part of Harman’s broader global manufacturing footprint, which includes facilities in China, Hungary, Mexico, Brazil, and Germany. The investment underscores India’s growing importance in the global automotive supply chain and the company’s continued focus on developing connected and sustainable mobility solutions.
 

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 11:14 PM IST

