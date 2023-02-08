Hero Electric partners with Dhoot Transmission for wiring harness solutions

-
Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd for new wiring harness solutions.
The company's products will be equipped with the latest wiring harnesses of Dhoot Transmission under the partnership, it said in a statement.
"Our partnership with Dhoot Transmission to procure wiring harnesses for our products is a step towards ensuring vehicle efficiency and customer safety by equipping our products with durable and robust components," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.
The two companies have extensively collaborated on the 3D design for Hero Electric models of the wire harness, Dhoot Transmission Managing Director Rahul Dhoot said.
"This design has features that provide optimum performance to the end user, ensuring long life, compatibility, and durability, all woven into one with careful thought on cost-effectiveness," he added.
Dhoot Transmission has 21 manufacturing facilities across the globe, out of which 18 such facilities are in India.
Hero Electric had recently partnered with Battrixx to develop 'Make in India' ultra-safe lithium-ion battery packs.
First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:13 IST
