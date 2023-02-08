JUST IN
India's Escorts Kubota posts 7.5% drop in Q3 profit on higher input costs
Business Standard

Hero Electric partners with Dhoot Transmission for wiring harness solutions

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd for new wiring harness solutions.

Topics
Hero Electric | Hero | Hero Enterprises

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Electric two-wheeler maker Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has partnered with Dhoot Transmission Pvt Ltd for new wiring harness solutions.

The company's products will be equipped with the latest wiring harnesses of Dhoot Transmission under the partnership, it said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Dhoot Transmission to procure wiring harnesses for our products is a step towards ensuring vehicle efficiency and customer safety by equipping our products with durable and robust components," Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said.

The two companies have extensively collaborated on the 3D design for Hero Electric models of the wire harness, Dhoot Transmission Managing Director Rahul Dhoot said.

"This design has features that provide optimum performance to the end user, ensuring long life, compatibility, and durability, all woven into one with careful thought on cost-effectiveness," he added.

Dhoot Transmission has 21 manufacturing facilities across the globe, out of which 18 such facilities are in India.

Hero Electric had recently partnered with Battrixx to develop 'Make in India' ultra-safe lithium-ion battery packs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 18:13 IST

