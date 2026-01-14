HCLTech sharpens focus on India as market, appoints Sandeep Saxena as CGO

IT services major HCLTech on Wednesday announced the elevation of company veteran Sandeep Saxena to chief growth officer – Growth Markets 2, to lead India and other key markets, including West Asia and Africa.

The appointment is part of HCLTech’s strategy to sharpen its focus, particularly on the India region.

Saxena will be based in Mumbai and will report to the chief executive officer and managing director, C Vijayakumar.

C Vijayakumar said, “HCLTech has played a defining role in shaping India’s technology growth story through sustained innovation and global leadership. As one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, India presents a significant opportunity, and we will bring our global scale, deep expertise and full-stack capabilities to help enterprises harness next-generation technologies and accelerate growth.”

He added that the company is committed to advancing the government of India’s Viksit Bharat and Digital India vision, driving public sector digital transformation and building globally relevant intellectual property from India.

On his appointment, Saxena said, “Our unwavering focus will be on driving client relevance through innovative, future-ready solutions that deliver measurable and transformative impact in the real world.”

Saxena joined HCLTech in 1998 and has held multiple roles across geographies during his long tenure at the company. Most notably, he played a key role during the rapid growth phase of HCLTech’s European business. Recently, he led the retail-CPG, travel, transportation and logistics, energy and natural resources segments for Europe, as well as all non-financial services verticals for France, Italy and Iberia, delivering major client wins and strengthening HCLTech’s position in these markets.