HDFC Life Q2 net profit up 15.5% to Rs 376.77 crore; VNB margins moderate

For the April-Sep period, net profit increased 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 792 crore on the back of a healthy back book surplus

HDFC Life

Photo: Shutterstock

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Private sector life insurer HDFC Life posted a 15.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 376.77 crore for the quarter ended 30 September, driven by improvement in volume despite the change in taxation rules.

“There was a very big concern at the beginning of the year because of this greater than Rs 5 lakh ticket size getting compromised after the budget. However, we have maintained the volume growth and average ticket size (ATS) from last year, which led to the performance of the company,” said Niraj Shah, chief financial officer of HDFC Life Insurance.

The net premium income during the second quarter was Rs 14,755.96 crore, as compared to Rs 13,110.91 crore in the year-ago period, recording an increase of 12.54 per cent.

Sequentially, net profit declined by 9.29 per cent.

The Value of New Business (VNB) Margin in the Jul-Sep quarter saw a contraction to 26.4 per cent from 27.1 per cent recorded in the year-ago period due to a change in product mix and increase in investment.

Analysts expect the margin pressure to continue in the third quarter of FY24 due to the merger impact from Exide Life Insurance and its continued focus on increasing market share.

“We believe that in the forthcoming quarters as well, there will be pressure seen in the VNB margins as the company’s focus remains on increasing its market share, and margin neutrality will be attained from the fourth quarter onwards,” said Shreyansh Shah, research analyst at StoxBox.

In terms of the product mix, there have been some changes in Q2 with a rise in the protection, annuity and Unit Linked Insurance Plans (ULIP), whereas participating products stayed around last year's levels. The share of non-participating products has seen moderation due to the change in tax mandate.

The total annualised premium equivalent (APE) of the second largest private insurer rose 9 per cent to Rs 5,373 crore during the first half of FY24 from Rs 4,914 crore in the first half of FY23.

For the April-Sep period, net profit increased 15 per cent year-on-year to Rs 792 crore on the back of a healthy back book surplus.

“The profit after tax for H1FY24 was Rs 792 crore, which is a year-on-year increase of 15 per cent with a robust growth of 18 per cent in profit emergence from the back book,” said Vibha Padalkar, managing director and chief executive officer of HDFC Life Insurance, during the post-earnings analyst meet.

Going forward, the insurer aims to have a mid-single or mid-double-digit growth in APE, which would require the APE in the H2FY24 to be in the high teens.

The solvency ratio slipped down to 194 per cent from 210 per cent in Q2FY23. However, the insurer was confident of being able to grow without external capital for the next three years.

Further, the board has approved the reappointment of Bharti Gupta Ramola as an Independent Director for a second term of five years with effect from 12 February 2024, subject to approval from shareholders.

Topics : HDFC Life Taxation private sector Life insurers Q2 results

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:06 PM IST

