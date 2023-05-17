Hinduja group patriarch Srichand P Hinduja passes away at 87 in London



In a statement, the family led by Gopichand, Prakash and Ashok, said their elder brother SP was a visionary and mentor to the family bestowing the founding principles and values of their late father, P D Hinduja. “He played a very important role alongside his brothers in building a strong relationship between his host country, the UK, and his home country, India,” the statement said. Hinduja is survived by his wife Madhu and two daughters, Shanu and Vinoo. Hinduja family patriarch Srichand P Hinduja, 87, passed away in London on Tuesday. SP, as he was popularly known, was the eldest of four brothers who set up a global, diversified conglomerate with interests in banking, automobiles, and chemicals. The family net worth was estimated at $15.2 billion in 2022 by Forbes.



SP, along with his brothers, started their business in Mumbai and later from Iran and built a fortune in trading between the two countries. “A titan amongst his peers, S P Hinduja truly lived and embodied the Hinduja Group’s founding principles and values. A deeply spiritual and philanthropic person, he was courageous in action and generous at heart,” the statement said.



In the ’80s, the brothers were accused of taking commission from manufacturers of Bofors guns, a charge the high court rejected. And in the early-2000s, they were entangled in the UK’s “cash-for-passports” scandal where he donated money for the Millennium Dome while applying for British citizenship, leading to the resignation of British politician Peter Mandelson. The family acquired truck maker Ashok Leyland (from British Leyland) and Gulf Oil from Chevron in the 1980s. In the 1990s, SP led the family to set up banks in Switzerland and India.

Also Read Hinduja group chairman SP Hinduja dies at 87 in London: Family spokesperson Hinduja Global Solutions approves buyback of 6 mn shares at Rs 1,700 each Hinduja Housing Finance to raise Rs 800 cr via capital bond, debentures Hinduja's offer to infuse Rs 300 cr more in Reliance General Insurance IndusInd Bank gains 5% as Hinduja looks to raise stake to 26% in lender Jindal Stainless to raise upto Rs 5,000 cr through multiple instruments Realty firm Group 108 signs MoU to invest Rs 2,000 crore in Noida Room rates, occupancy surpass pre-Covid levels for hotels, says report Thermax beats Q4 profit expectations on back of strong sales growth India saw only 100 deals valued at $5 bn in April, 47% dip in deal volumes



During the dispute, the British court was told that SP suffered from dementia, and the family’s dispute went so deep that he was days away from being transferred to a British government-run NHS Hospital. In November 2022, the family decided to smoke the peace pipe and settled the matter out of court. In June 2020, a court filing in London revealed a dispute between Srichand and his daughters on the one side and the other three brothers over the ownership of a Geneva bank. The other three brothers wanted the group to stick to the motto: “Everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone”.

Most of the Hinduja family now lives in the UK with professionals who run the operations of their six listed companies in India. In London, the Hindujas are neighbours of Queen Elizabeth, sharing Carlton House Terrace — four interconnected Georgian houses down the street from Buckingham Palace — where they hold their annual star-studded Diwali bash. The family tops the list of Britain’s wealthiest people.

