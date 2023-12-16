Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Honda Elevate crosses 20,000 sales-mark since its launch in September

India is the first country to manufacture and sell the Elevate globally

Honda Elevate

Honda also aims to make India an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Cars India on Saturday said its mid-sized Sports Utility Vehicle Elevate has crossed 20,000 sales mark since its launch in the domestic market in September this year.
The new model accounted for over 50 per cent of total company sales in the last three months and has helped the company grow its sales by 11 per cent in the September-November period as compared with the same period last year, the automaker said in a statement.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We have maximised the production of the Elevate to serve our waiting customers as early as possible and adjusted the variant mix to align with the market demand which is overwhelmingly high for CVT variants currently," Honda Cars India Director (Marketing and Sales) Yuichi Murata said.
India is the first country to manufacture and sell the Elevate globally. Honda also aims to make India an important export hub for the new model to other parts of the world, catering to the robust demand for SUVs globally.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Honda Cars' domestic wholesales declines by 35% to 5,080 units in June

Honda Elevate open for pre-launch bookings in India: Know features, specs

Samsung to launch Galaxy Fit 3 band in India by the end of 2023: Report

Honda launches new SUV Elevate priced at Rs 10.99L to reach H2 target

Profit at Japan's Honda doubles on healthy global cars, motorcycle sales

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod to sell generic anti-epileptic medication

Reliance General Insurance launches new policy for overseas treatment

Adani Group acquires majority stake in news agency IANS for undisclosed sum

Infy hands out salary revision letters to employees, hikes effective Nov 1

Disney-Reliance entertainment biz deal may be beset with antitrust issues

Topics : Honda sales Honda Motor SUVs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 16 2023 | 5:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCBSE Board exam 2024Gold Silver Price TodayHero MotoCorp | Ather EnergyUPSC CMS Exam 2023Shreyas Talpade Heart AttackBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon