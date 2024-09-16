Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Honda Motorcycle recalls 300-350 cc bikes to replace faulty parts

Honda Motorcycle recalls 300-350 cc bikes to replace faulty parts

Units manufactured from October 2020 to April 2024 are affected under this potential issue, the company said

Honda Shine 100

(Credit: Grab from honda2wheelersindia.com)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Monday said it is recalling certain units of its bike models like CB350 and H'ness CB350 due to issues with wheel speed sensor and camshaft.
The company is recalling CB300F, CB300R, CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS, manufactured between October 2020 and April 2024, for issues with wheel speed sensor, the two wheeler major said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"It has been observed that due to an improper molding procedure being followed, water may seep into the wheel speed sensor. This may lead to a speed sensor malfunction causing error in the speedometer, traction control or ABS intervention," it said.
 
In the worst case scenario, it may result in ineffective braking, it added.
Units manufactured from October 2020 to April 2024 are affected under this potential issue, the company said.
For issues with camshaft component, HMSI is recalling units of CB350, H'ness CB350 and CB350RS.

More From This Section

MG Motor

JSW MG to launch 4 luxury cars in 2 years, to be sold through new channel

Premiumforeign brands

Harley-Davidson to Ford, foreign brands return to India with new script

Adani, Wilmar, Joint Venture- Adani-Wilmar

Adani, Wilmar likely to start stake sale in joint venture from October

Samsung

Police detain nearly 104 Samsung workers, union leaders for protest march

Hinduja Group

Hinduja group firm to raise Rs 3,000 crore as debentures to fund RCap buy

"It has been identified that an improper manufacturing process being followed for the camshaft may have led to an impact on the vehicle's optimal functioning," it said.
Units manufactured between June 2024 and July 2024 are affected under this potential issue, it added.
"As a precautionary measure, the replacement of these affected parts will be carried out at the company's BigWing dealerships across India," HMSI said.
The replacement will be done free of cost irrespective of the warranty status of the vehicle, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Honda logo

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter to launch its first EV by March: Yogesh Mathur

Honda Shine 100

HMSI to enter EV space in FY25; eyes 33% sales from segment by 2030

PremiumHonda Shine 100

Honda Shine revs past Bajaj Pulsar as second best-selling motorcycle

PremiumTata

Cash-rich private sector promoters: Tata Sons continues to dominate in FY24

will

Baba Kalyani vs Gaurishankar: Kalyani siblings wage a battle of wills

Topics : Honda Motorcycles HMSI bikes Auto parts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon