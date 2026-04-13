Monday, April 13, 2026 | 12:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Humyn Labs commits $20 mn to scale human intelligence layer for Physical AI

Humyn Labs commits $20 mn to scale human intelligence layer for Physical AI

Humyn Labs will deploy $20 million to expand human data collection and voice capabilities across global markets, supporting next-generation AI models and robotics systems

Humyn Labs

The capital will be used to fund data collection operations across India, South-east Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Humyn Labs, an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing human data infrastructure for physical AI firms worldwide, on Monday announced a $20 million commitment. The capital will be used to fund data collection operations across India, South-east Asia, LATAM (Latin America), and the Middle East, required to train the next generation of robots and voice models.
 
The firm, co-founded by Manish Agarwal and Ishank Gupta, is scaling egocentric, source-first data collection, capturing first-person, real-world human activity through visuals and movements across commercial, agricultural, and residential environments. This includes how humans see, navigate, and physically interact with their surroundings, creating rich, context-aware datasets.
 
 
Humyn Labs collaborates with frontier technology companies to convert signals from real-world communities into structured human data systems used to train and evaluate next-generation AI models.
 
In the realm of AI, voice is emerging as a critical interface and is being used to power real-world commands, inputs, and human-robot interactions. To support this, the company is expanding its voice data capabilities across 33 languages, dialects, accents, and code-switching patterns, ensuring that Physical AI systems can respond to human instructions with deep contextual and cultural accuracy.
 
Further strengthening this stack, Humyn Labs will also launch its Robotics Labs to build high-fidelity simulation environments and world models, seamlessly integrating real-world data with training frameworks.

Also Read

WhatsApp's redesigned ‘Updates' tab for web

WhatsApp Web to soon get chat themes with multiple colour options: Report

OPPO Find X9 Ultra

OPPO Find X9 Ultra's complete design, colour options revealed: Watch video

XChat is expected to launch on April 17, Pre-order available now

Elon Musk's X to launch standalone 'XChat' for iPhone, iPads: What's coming

Samir Seksaria, chief financial officer (CFO), Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

AI deal pricing to move towards outcome-based structures: TCS CFOpremium

Lightstorm CEO Amajit Gupta said the motivation behind a potential listing would be value discovery and investor diversification

Lightstorm eyes IPO, AI-led growth on Cloud and data centre connectivitypremium

 
Commenting on the developments, Manish Agarwal, co-founder of Humyn Labs, said, “Every real-world AI system will need continuous human data to train and validate, making this a foundational, always-on infrastructure layer. The demand is immediate and global. As Physical AI scales, we see Humyn Labs growing rapidly to serve this need at scale and becoming a key enabler of next-generation AI systems.”
 
Ishank Gupta, another co-founder at Humyn Labs, added, “The world’s best AI models are only as good as the human intelligence behind them. Having operated across five continents, I can tell you – the Global South isn’t just where this data comes from, it’s where the future of AI is being built.”
 
The global AI training data market is projected to reach $25 billion by 2030, with Physical AI validation emerging as its most technically demanding and fastest-growing segment.

More From This Section

Tata Consultancy Services, TCS

TCS' FY27 starts with 25,000 fresher offers, the lowest since FY20premium

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Electric 2-wheeler maker Ather to cut aluminium content to ease costspremium

TCS

Zero tolerance for harassment, staff accused in Nashik case suspended: TCS

Shell

Shell steps up LNG supplies to India, wins major fertiliser tenders

Housing

Hawelia Group gets nod to complete stalled housing project in Greater Noida

Topics : artifical intelligence Robots and artificial intelligence artificial intelligence and robotics Robotics Latest Technology News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks to watch todayStock Market CrashIMD Weather UpdateStrait of Hormuz BlockadeElon Musk XchatIPL 2026, SRH vs RR Playing 11Personal Finance