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Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp Web to soon get chat themes with multiple colour options: Report

WhatsApp Web to soon get chat themes with multiple colour options: Report

WhatsApp Web is reportedly testing chat themes with 49 colour options, letting users personalise chats with different colours, wallpapers and unique styles for each conversation

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Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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WhatsApp is developing a new chat themes feature for its web version, according to a report from WABetaInfo. The update is expected to introduce up to 49 colour options, allowing users to customise chats with different themes, wallpapers and styles directly from the browser. Once available, the feature could make conversations more personalised and easier to distinguish, bringing WhatsApp Web closer to the customisation options already seen on mobile.

Chat themes coming to WhatsApp Web: What’s new

As per the report, WhatsApp is developing a feature that will introduce chat themes to the web version. Currently, chat customisation on WhatsApp Web is limited, with users only able to change wallpapers and add simple doodle overlays.
 
 
With the upcoming feature, users will be able to select a default theme that changes the appearance of message bubbles and adjusts the background to match. This is expected to improve the overall visual experience on the platform. 
 
How the feature will work

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According to the report, chat themes are designed as visual presets. When a user selects a theme, both the message bubble colour and wallpaper will change to create a consistent look. These options will likely be available within the settings on WhatsApp Web. The feature is expected to work similarly to chat themes already available on mobile versions of WhatsApp, bringing a more unified experience across devices.
 
In addition to a default theme, WhatsApp may allow users to set different themes for individual chats. This means each conversation can have its own unique style. For example, users could apply a simple theme for work chats and a more vibrant one for personal or group chats. This will likely make it easier for users to quickly identify conversations.
 
The report suggested that WhatsApp is testing a total of 49 theme options, including different shades and tones of similar colours. Instead of offering just one version of a colour, users will be able to choose from multiple variations such as different shades of blue. This wider range gives users more flexibility to pick a theme that suits their preferences. 
 
Privacy and rollout
 
Chat themes will remain private and visible only to the user who applies them. Other participants in the chat will not see these changes. The feature is currently under development and is expected to roll out in a future update, likely starting with beta users before a wider release.

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Topics : WhatsApp in India Latest Technology News WhatsApp features

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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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