OPPO Find X9 Ultra's complete design, colour options revealed: Watch video

OPPO has revealed the complete look and two colour variants of the upcoming OPPO Find X9 Ultra, which is set to launch globally on April 21. The Chinese smartphone maker shared a video on X, showcasing the smartphone’s design, its teleconverter lens kit and physical buttons. As per the video, the smartphone will be launched in at least two colour options — black and orange. The black colour variant of the smartphone appears to have a dual-tone finish with a design inspired by Hasselblad cameras.

This is the first time that OPPO’s flagship series’ Ultra variant is being launched in regions beyond China. The company has not yet confirmed whether it will be launched in India.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: What to expect

The video begins with the visual of a Hasselblad camera, which is then replaced by the black-coloured variant of the OPPO Find X9 Ultra. The back panel design seems to be inspired by the design of Hasselblad professional cameras, featuring a metallic casing and split leather-finished panels. The power button and volume rockers are situated on the right frame of the smartphone.

The video then goes on to flaunt the circular rear camera module, which has been confirmed by the company to feature a 50MP 10x optical telephoto, a 50MP ultra-wide and two 200MP camera sensors. OPPO earlier revealed that the Find X9 Ultra will feature a 200MP Hasselblad main camera that “rivals a 1-inch sensor,” a 200MP Hasselblad 3x “Super Portrait” telephoto, a 50MP Hasselblad 10x optical telephoto and a 50MP ultra-wide camera. As for selfies, the smartphone will feature a 50MP front camera.

The video then shows the three additional camera lenses that make up the “Earth Explorer Kit.” These lenses are expected to provide extra clarity in long-range shots by increasing the range of the built-in camera sensors. The video also shows a camera shutter button, which is placed on the grip module of the Earth Explorer Kit. It remains unclear whether the company will offer the kit bundled with the smartphone or charge separately for it. The video then goes on to show a glimpse of the orange colour variant, which seems to have a more subtle glass finish at the back.

OPPO Find X9 Ultra: Expected specifications