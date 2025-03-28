Friday, March 28, 2025 | 08:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / ICICI Pru Life Insurance gets Rs 328 cr tax demand notice for FY24

ICICI Pru Life Insurance gets Rs 328 cr tax demand notice for FY24

The company shall file an appeal against the said order before the Commissioner (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines, it added

ICICI prudential life insurance

The demand notice served on various counts, including shareholders' income taxed as income from other sources. | Photo Credit: Ruby Sharma

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Friday said it has received a demand notice of Rs 328.41 crore for the assessment year 2023-24.

The demand notice has been sent by the Assistant Commissioner of Income-Tax, Maharashtra, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance said in a regulatory filing.

The demand notice served on various counts, including shareholders' income taxed as income from other sources and certain marketing and advertising expense considered as inadmissible expenses and hence disallowed, it said.

The company shall file an appeal against the said order before the Commissioner (Appeals) within the prescribed timelines, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Income Tax department ICICI Prudential Life Insurance tax notice issue

First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

