IIFL Finance planning Rs 1,500 cr rights issue to shore up capital adequacy

Adds two directors on board, rejigs top management

IIFL Finance

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 10:34 PM IST

IIFL Finance, which is facing curbs on its gold loan business, is planning to raise up to Rs 1,500 crore of equity capital through a rights offer in the first quarter of the next financial year to shore up its capital adequacy.

The Mumbai-based finance company is also planning to raise up to Rs 500 crore as debt by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors through private placement.
The rights issue of equity shares will be offered to the existing shareholders at Rs 300 per share in the ratio of one share for every nine shares held, according to a statement by IIFL Finance.


The largest institutional investor – Fairfax India and the promoter group comprising Nirmal Jain, R Venkataraman, and family have at the minimum committed to fully subscribe to their share of the rights offer aggregating to close to ~40 per cent current shareholding of the company. It shall be a fast-track rights issue and is expected to conclude before the end of Q1 FY25.

The company's filing with BSE said the board of directors at their meeting held today considered and approved the fundraising for an amount not exceeding Rs 1,500 crore by way of the issue of equity shares on a rights basis. IIFL Finance stock closed 3.36 per cent lower at Rs 383.95 per share on BSE on Wednesday.

Kapish Jain, Group Chief Financial Officer, IIFL Finance said, the objective of raising above funds is to boost the confidence of the market and stakeholders at large and help further enhance the current liquidity position of the company. The company continues to be well-capitalised. The proposed equity raise shall also significantly improve the capital adequacy of IIFL Finance, he added.


The company has also appointed two new independent directors -- Bijou Kurien and Nihar Niranjan Jambusaria -- on its board. Bijou Kurien is a consumer leader with over 40 years of experience in building brands, businesses and creating organisations. He has worked with Hindustan Unilever, Titan and worked with Reliance Industries as the President & CEO of its retail venture — Reliance Retail. Jambusaria, a chartered accountant, has been a senior partner at N N Jambusaria & Company.

IIFL Finance also rejigged its top management by appointing Abhiram Bhattacharjee, who is currently serving as Chief of Staff, as the Chief Operating Officer with effect from March 13, 2024. It also appointed Shivalingam A Pillai as Chief Compliance Officer.

Mauli Agarwal, current Chief Compliance Officer, will move on to another role as company secretary and compliance officer of IIFL Finance. Rupal Jain, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, has resigned to pursue higher studies.

Reserve Bank of India has restricted IIFL Finance from sanctioning and disbursing fresh gold loans following “material supervisory concerns” and to protect the interests of customers with immediate effect. On March 12, ICRA had placed long-term ratings of IIFL Finance on watch with 'Negative' implications due to the uncertainty pertaining to the period of the ban on its gold loan business and the likely impact. The NCDs and long-term bank lines carry “AA” rating.

