India Game Developer Conference returns to Chennai for its 18th edition

The India Game Developer Conference (IGDC), organised by the Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), India’s apex industry body for game development, will return for its 18th edition from Wednesday (October 28 to 31) at the Chennai Trade Centre. The four-day conference, powered by ELCOT in partnership with Nazara Technologies,

KRAFTON India and Tencent, will champion indie game development and bring together developers, publishers, investors and other stakeholders from across the gaming ecosystem.

IGDC is the country’s most prominent platform, bringing together leading figures from the global and Indian gaming economies, underscoring India’s emergence as a billion-dollar gaming powerhouse. Over its 17 editions, IGDC has served as the epicentre of India’s game development ecosystem, connecting creators, studios, investors and publishers. The 2026 edition is expected to draw more than 10,000 attendees and over 90 speakers, featuring a vibrant expo of global and indie innovators.

With India’s gaming sector projected to reach $2.4 billion in revenue by 2029 and a gamer community exceeding 550 million, the 18th edition builds on GDAI’s mission to expand innovation, access and opportunity across the country. At its core, the conference aims to give independent developers the ecosystem and connections they need to move from making games to building sustainable, globally ambitious businesses.

The first two days of the 2026 edition will feature an exceptional line-up of global voices from the video gaming world, including experts in technology, design, investing, publishing and education.

From spotlighting 60 exceptional indie developers and studios to celebrating women shaping the future of games, the 18th edition of IGDC will feature a range of initiatives designed to support indie game developers and foster industry connections. These include Investor–Publisher (IP) Connect, with 32 participating organisations and more expected to join, including global publishers Devolver Digital, Headup, Voodoo, Miniclip and KRAFTON, alongside Indian gaming companies Nazara Technologies and Felicity Games, and investors such as Makers Fund, Lumikai, Elevation and Prime Venture Partners.

IP Connect meetings will further facilitate business matchmaking between studios, publishers and investors. For the final two days, IGDC Playground will open the event to players and creators, who can try original games from Indian studios and meet the teams behind them.

Commenting on the announcement, Sridhar Muppidi, chairperson, Game Developers Association of India (GDAI), said, "GDAI has worked to turn individual talent into a national industry, opening business opportunities for studios, training the next generation of developers and working with the government on policies that support game development. IGDC is where that work comes together, the platform where developers, publishers, investors and technology partners have met across 18 editions to build the industry. This year, with 60 indie studios on the showcase and two days open to the public, we are taking Indian games to a much wider audience."

The return to Chennai follows the 2025 edition, at which the Tamil Nadu government signed memoranda of understanding with Nazara Technologies, Lakshya Digital and Reliance Games, signalling long-term commitments to game development in the state.

B Vishnu Chandran, managing director, Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu Ltd (ELCOT), said, “We are happy to welcome IGDC back to Chennai for the second consecutive year. The animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sector is central to Tamil Nadu's vision for the creative economy. We are committed to nurturing local talent, encouraging innovation and helping businesses grow. We invite Indian and global companies to invest, collaborate and build from Tamil Nadu, and IGDC is the ideal platform to showcase the State's potential as a gaming hub”