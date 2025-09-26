Friday, September 26, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indian Oil Corp in talks with Vitol for oil trading joint venture: Report

Indian Oil Corp in talks with Vitol for oil trading joint venture: Report

State-run company is expanding the capacity of its three refineries to raise crude processing by 346,000 bpd over the next two years and also plans to build a 180,000 bpd refinery in southern India

Indian Oil

IOC, along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, controls 80.8 million metric tons a year (1.62 million barrels per day) of refining capacity, accounting for about 31% of India's total 5.2 million bpd. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top refiner, is in talks with European trader Vitol to set up a trading joint venture to expand its exposure in global oil markets, three IOC sources told Reuters.

Talks for a potential partnership began last year, two of the sources said.

IOC, along with its subsidiary Chennai Petroleum Corp, controls 80.8 million metric tons a year (1.62 million barrels per day) of refining capacity, accounting for about 31 per cent of India's total 5.2 million bpd.

The state-run company is expanding the capacity of its three refineries to raise crude processing by 346,000 bpd over the next two years and also plans to build a 180,000 bpd refinery in southern India.

 

Vitol is expected to provide IOC with market intelligence and help the company secure crude at better rates, the sources said.

Also Read

Arvinder Singh Sahney

No plans to offer non-blended petrol, no controversy over E20: IOC Chairmanpremium

H Shankar

Chennai Petroleum targeting ₹1 trn revenue in next few years: MD Shankarpremium

Indian Oil

IOC's project SPRINT starts to show results, company gains retail dominance

Indian Oil corporation, IOC

Used cooking oil to produce sustainable aviation fuel: Indian Oil chairman

nse, national stock exchange, stock market, markets

Q1 results today: Ashok Leyland, Vodafone Idea, Indian Oil on Aug 14

However, one of the sources cautioned that the venture could give Vitol direct access to IOC's crude import strategy.

"There is a risk of our classified information being shared with a trading house. That will put our other suppliers and traders at a disadvantage," the source said.

A second source said any deal with Vitol would be structured on an arms-length basis, and details of the cooperation that would also include refined fuels exports were still being worked out.

IOC and Vitol did not respond to emails seeking comment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volkswagen

Volkswagen plans India restructuring amid tax row and EV ambitions

Accenture

Accenture's weak growth guidance raises concerns for Indian IT sectorpremium

Alina Kisina Final, Borzo Logistics

Logistics platform Borzo targets consolidated profitability by FY26premium

JSW Steel, JSW

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 crore resolution plan for BPSL

Arun Narayan

Gold exchange best way to buy jewellery amid high rates, says Tanishq

Topics : Company News Indian Oil Corp joint ventures in India oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 7:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon