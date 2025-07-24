Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 09:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Indo-UK FTA to boost 'Make in India', double trade by 2030: TVS Motor

Indo-UK FTA to boost 'Make in India', double trade by 2030: TVS Motor

The FTA is also a significant step forward in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor believes the India-UK FTA would create immense opportunities for Indian companies to expand their global footprint while showcasing the country's innovation and engineering excellence on a larger platform. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is poised to open new global frontiers for Indian manufacturing under the Government of India's flagship 'Make in India' initiative, a top official of two and three wheeler maker TVS Motor Company said on Thursday.

The FTA is also a significant step forward in realising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

TVS Motor believes the India-UK FTA would create immense opportunities for Indian companies to expand their global footprint while showcasing the country's innovation and engineering excellence on a larger platform.

The landmark agreement is expected to double bilateral trade from the $60 billion to $120 billion by 2030, TVS Motor said.

 

The Chennai-based company's Managing Director Sudarshan Venu in a release here, said, "We are deeply inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat and his unwavering commitment to making India a global manufacturing and design powerhouse."

"The signing of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement is a pivotal moment - it opens new frontiers for Indian companies to take 'Make in India' to the world. We are particularly excited given the launch of new Norton vehicles this year, which will benefit from the strengthening of trade links between India and the UK. It energises our global ambitions and strengthens our resolve to build world-class products and brands," he added.

India on Thursday signed the FTA, officially dubbed as the "Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement," with the United Kingdom, the 16th trade pact so far as the country aims to boost bilateral trade and investments.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coca Cola

Coca-Cola, Bhartiya family likely to consider listing HCCB in India

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises to sell 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube

Canara bank

Canara Bank net profit rises 22% on healthy growth in other income

Union Bank of India becomes the first Public Sector Bank to join the Account Aggregator Ecosystem

Union Bank of India waives charges for non-maintenance of minimum balance

Adani Group

Adani to divest 50% copper tubes business, picks stake in MetTube India

Topics : India UK FTA Trade deal TVS Motor Make in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 9:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon