IndusInd Bank appoints Jagdeep Mallareddy as consumer banking head
Bank names Mallareddy to lead consumer banking from April 9, bringing over three decades of experience as Soumitra Sen prepares to retire
BS Reporter
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IndusInd Bank on Thursday said it has appointed Jagdeep Mallareddy as its consumer banking head, effective April 9. He has also been designated as a senior management personnel of the bank.
Mallareddy has over three decades of experience in the financial services sector, with exposure across retail banking, lending, credit, operations, and risk management. Prior to joining IndusInd Bank, he was associated with Piramal Finance as chief business officer.
Earlier, he was associated with Axis Bank, where he held senior leadership roles, including head — retail lending. His previous experience also includes associations with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Bank, and others.
Soumitra Sen, who was heading the consumer banking division for the bank, is set to superannuate this month.
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First Published: Apr 09 2026 | 6:52 PM IST