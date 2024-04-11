Infosys, Intel join hands to accelerate enterprise growth with Gen AI

Indian IT services company Infosys and chip giant Intel on Wednesday announced expansion of their strategic collaboration to assist global enterprises in accelerating their AI journeys.

The advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions offered as a part of this partnership will aim to help businesses become cost-effective and performance-driven while being responsible by design, according to a joint release.

Announcing Infosys Topaz and Intel collaboration to accelerate enterprise growth and efficiency with Generative AI, the release said the expanded partnership will help "democratise" AI by bringing open standards in AI hardware and software stack across edge, core, and cloud computing.

Infosys Topaz an AI-first set of services, solutions and platforms that helps enterprises accelerate business value using generative AI technologies - will adopt Intel-based solutions, including Intel Xeon processors, Intel Gaudi accelerators, Intel Core Ultra Processors, software, and other products, to enable customers to integrate Gen AI into their businesses and adhere to the emerging guardrails of AI.

Infosys will also leverage the Intel AI training assets to skill up its employees on Intel product portfolio to provide generative AI expertise to its vast network of global customers across industries.

Balakrishna D R, Executive Vice President, Global Services Head, AI and Industry Verticals at Infosys said the Bengaluru-headquartered IT company has embraced an AI-first strategy to deliver advanced AI services to clients seeking to unlock significant business value across their operations.

"The Infosys Topaz offerings and solutions seamlessly complement Intel's core stack and its 'AI Everywhere' strategy. By combining our strengths, we are helping enterprises on their journey to become AI-first and accelerate business value with our industry leading AI solutions," Balakrishna said.

Christoph Schell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Intel Corporation observed that customers and developers are looking for competitive total cost of ownership and time-to-value AI solutions to scale and win.

"Our approach in bringing AI everywhere is by supporting an open AI software ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of Intel Xeon and Gaudi accelerators for Gen AI use cases. We believe our collaboration with Infosys and local ISVs is a huge opportunity for us to develop software and tools which can help drive Intel-based technology adoption and reduce the overall TCO for our customers, Schell said.