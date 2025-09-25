Thursday, September 25, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Infosys to invest ₹300 cr to set up campus in Mohali: Punjab minister

Infosys to invest ₹300 cr to set up campus in Mohali: Punjab minister

The minister said the state government's push for several initiatives has helped Punjab attract further investments

Infosys

Infosys Limited will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of Rs 300 crore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Infosys Limited will set up a new campus in Mohali with an investment of Rs 300 crore, Punjab Industry Minister Sanjeev Arora said on Thursday.

Addressing the media here, Arora said the new campus will come up over 30 acres of land.

"In the first phase, 3 lakh square feet of the area will be constructed," he said, adding that it will create 2,500 new jobs in the city.

In the next phase, 4.80 lakh square feet area will be developed, he added.

The minister informed that IT services company Infosys, which has been in Mohali since 2017, is expanding its presence in the city.

 

Also Read

Stocks to Watch today, September 24

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 24: Swiggy, Akzo Nobel, Cochin Shipyard, IHCL

Infosys

Infosys expands partnership with Sunrise to modernise IT, boost AI adoption

Representative Picture

IT stocks lose ₹85,500 crore in market capitalisation on H-1B fee hike

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

New H1-B visa fees rule drags Nifty IT 4%; Tech M, LTIMindtree sink upto 6%

infosys, tcs

TCS, Infosys: Time to sell IT stocks on Trump's H-1B visa salvo? Tech view

Sameer Goel, who is heading the company's Mohali centre, said the company has received good support from the state government for the project.

"We have been in this region for quite some time. We are happy that we are expanding our presence in the region," Goel said.

The minister said the state government's push for several initiatives has helped Punjab attract further investments.

"We are giving approvals to industrial projects in 45 days. We are happy to state that investors are keen to invest in Punjab," Arora said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Muthoot Finance

Muthoot Finance shines in Q1FY26 with strong AUM, margin, gold loan growthpremium

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy secures ₹3,200 cr sanction from SBI for Gujarat projects

Crisil

Crisil to acquire McKinsey PriceMetrix to expand wealth management insights

Coromandel International

Coromandel signs pact with Veolia to expand Vizag desalination capacity

cci

Parliamentary panel seeks MCA report on CCI's role in digital landscape

Topics : Infosys Punjab IT firms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon