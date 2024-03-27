Infosys to provide AI tools to German media firm for storytelling, reports

IT company Infosys will provide artificial intelligence (AI) technology to Germany-based Handelsblatt Media Group for storytelling, compiling reports of global economic and financial topics under a strategic deal signed between the companies, the Bengaluru-based firm said on Wednesday.

In the first year of this partnership, Infosys will work with Handelsblatt Research Institute (HRI), an independent economic research institute under the umbrella of the Handelsblatt Media Group, where it will leverage its AI-based platform, Infosys Topaz, to support HRI in making reports on global economic and financial topics more accessible and consumable for the public, Infosys said in a statement.

"As an AI and Digital Innovation Partner for the Handelsblatt Media Group, Infosys will bring the best of digital technology to power innovative storytelling to inform and delight Handelsblatt's core audience," the statement said.

Founded in 1946, the Handelsblatt Media Group, which is based in Dusseldorf, has a reach of more than two million readers, according to the statement.

"One of the core tasks of the Handelsblatt Research Institute is to present complex economic relationships and the results of scientific analysis to a broad readership. We achieve this with texts of the highest journalistic quality and visual storytelling based on high-quality infographics.

"With Infosys as our AI and digital innovation partner, we now move to the next level of digital storytelling that is powered by AI," HRI managing director, Jan Kleibrink said.

Infosys EVP and Global Head, Sustainability, Services, Utilities, Resources and Energy, Ashiss Kumar Dash said the Handelsblatt Media Group will be able to redefine the storytelling experience for complex reports in journalism and making them more accessible to the public by leveraging our Generative AI capabilities.

"The media industry is the digital fabric of our society, and Infosys aims to constantly deliver value and opportunity for all industry stakeholders," Dash said.