Integration of frequent flyer programs of Vistara, Air India begins

Vistara and Air India have commenced the integration of their frequent flyer programs — Club Vistara and Flying Returns — as both airlines are progressing towards their merger scheduled for December of this year.

"As we work towards a merged, larger airline, Club Vistara will also merge with Air India's Flying Returns. The Club Vistara program will continue to exist until the integration is complete," Vistara stated on Wednesday in a message sent to Club Vistara members.

On the day of migration, the CV Points balance and the Tier Points available in the member's account will be transferred to the Flying Returns program at a 1:1 ratio, it mentioned. The points will remain valid for at least one year from the date of migration, even if they are due to expire sooner.



Vistara stated that the member's tier status will be assigned based on the cumulative points of both programs. "You will be able to maintain, at least, your current Club Vistara tier status or get upgraded if you qualify on the basis of the cumulative points," it mentioned. Going forward, the rules of Flying Returns will apply.

The airline mentioned that all valid unutilized one-class upgrade vouchers and complimentary flight ticket vouchers will be transferred to Flying Returns with the existing validity.

The Tata Group assumed control of Air India in January 2022, and the airline is currently operating approximately 3,000 flights per week. Air India is undergoing a merger with Vistara, which is a 51:49 joint venture between the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

The integration of approximately 7,000 employees of Vistara will begin in June, with its merger into Air India targeted to be completed by the year-end, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson had said on Monday.