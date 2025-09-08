Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nazara to publish Bodycam on Fortnite, its first launch on platform

Nazara to publish Bodycam on Fortnite, its first launch on platform

Nazara Technologies will bring Bodycam to Fortnite as an island using UEFN with tactical gameplay, multiplayer modes and high-fidelity visuals for global audiences

Nazara Technologies

The launch comes at a time when Nazara plans to focus on publishing global gaming intellectual property (IP). | Image: Linkedin

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian gaming company Nazara Technologies is set to publish the personal computer (PC) gaming title Bodycam in the Fortnite ecosystem, introducing tactical gameplay to a wider audience.
 
The company said this marks the first-ever adaptation of Bodycam into the Fortnite ecosystem as an island.
 
Nazara is bringing the game to Fortnite using the Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN), with high-fidelity visuals, improved performance and sandbox possibilities.
 
“Developed in collaboration with leading UEFN creator Virstate and supported by Reissad Studio—the original creators of Bodycam—the island in Fortnite blends high-stakes tactical action with community-driven modes, optimised for Fortnite’s global player base across console, PC and mobile,” Nazara said in a statement.
 
 
Fortnite is an online video game and gaming platform developed by American video game company Epic Games.

Also Read

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies rises 20% in a year; brokerage sees 24% more upside

Gaming companies in India have raised $20.2 million in equity funding in 2025. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Nazara Technologies plunges 12%, stock hits three-month low; here's why

IndusInd Bank's shares plummeted 19 per cent on Friday – the worst fall in over four years. The crash followed a day after the bank reported a sharp 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) fall in its Q2FY25 consolidated net profit to Rs 1,325.45 crore.

Nazara Tech sheds ₹2,800 crore in M-cap despite no hit from RMG bill

poker, betting, nazara

Nazara may write down PokerBaazi stake amid looming online betting ban

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Tech shares plunge nearly 13% as gaming Bill drags sentiment

 
The Unreal Engine for Fortnite (UEFN) allows users to design, develop and publish content into its ecosystem.
 
Bodycam is expected to be optimised for UEFN using Unreal Engine 5.3.
 
This will enable improved lighting, sound and multiplayer balancing tailored for Fortnite. It will feature two multiplayer modes—Gun Game and Team Deathmatch—with creator-submitted maps to follow, Nazara said.
 
“This is a landmark moment not just for Bodycam, but for the future of creator-led gaming and also a first launch for Nazara in Fortnite. Thanks to UEFN, Fortnite is rapidly becoming the go-to hub where creators, brands and gamers converge,” said Nitish Mittersain, chief executive officer of Nazara Technologies, the only publicly listed gaming company in India.
 
The launch comes at a time when Nazara plans to focus on publishing global gaming intellectual property (IP).
 
The company’s key businesses include Curve Games, Kiddopia, Animal Jam, Fusebox Games (Love Island, Big Brother), World Cricket Championship and Sportskeeda, along with offline ventures such as Funky Monkeys and Smaash Entertainment.

More From This Section

solar

ACME Solar places 2 GWh battery storage order via Posco, China FAW

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

Gautam Solar to set up ₹4,000 cr 5 GW solar cell plant in MP by 2026

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines

Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 trials for novel autoimmune drug

Spicejet

SpiceJet settles long-standing $24 million liability with Credit Suisse

Amitabh Kant, Amitabh, Manthan, Manthan 2025, Manthan2025

HCLTech names ex-G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant as independent director for 5 yrs

Topics : Nazara Technologies gaming industry Laptops

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon