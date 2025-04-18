Friday, April 18, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vodafone Idea suffers outage in Delhi, Mumbai; services restored now

Vodafone Idea suffers outage in Delhi, Mumbai; services restored now

Vodafone Idea faced a major outage in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and NCR in the early hours of April 18. Services have now been restored, the company said

Just a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company’s sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vodafone Idea attributed the disruption to a technical fault

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Vodafone Idea subscribers faced a network outage in the early hours of Friday, with users across Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Pune reporting they were unable to access mobile internet or make calls. The telecom operator attributed the disruption to a technical fault, and said services have now been restored.
 
“Our network services were briefly impacted in NCR during the early hours of Friday (April 18) due to a technical issue. The issue has been resolved and all services are now back to normal,” a Vodafone Idea spokesperson said. “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused and thank our users for their patience and understanding,” the spokesperson added.
 
 

User reports spike on Downdetector

According to outage-tracking platform Downdetector, complaints began to rise after 12:30 am and peaked at around 1:00 am, with over 1,880 reports logged. Most users reported a complete lack of signal, while others experienced total service blackouts.
 
Downdetector data showed that the most impacted cities were New Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Mumbai and Pune.
 
Breakdown of user complaints:

-71 per cent reported “no signal”
 
-21 per cent reported a “total blackout”
 
-9 per cent reported issues with mobile internet
 

OTP failures and app access issues

Several users took to social media to express frustration, saying they were unable to receive one-time passwords (OTPs), affecting access to essential services like online banking. Others noted that restarting their devices or trying to access the Vi app did not resolve the issue.

Funding outlook improves amid network hiccup

The outage comes just days after a Citi Research report noted that Vodafone Idea’s funding prospects had improved. The report pointed out that rating agency ICRA upgraded Vi’s long-term fund facilities rating from BB+ to BBB-, following the government’s decision to convert the operator’s spectrum dues into equity.
 
According to Citi, this upgrade significantly enhances Vi’s ability to pursue its planned $2.9 billion fundraising, meeting a key condition for fresh lending.

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 10:55 AM IST

