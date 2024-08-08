JFSL to shape prosperous, inclusive financial future for India: Ambani

Business Standard
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JSFL) will lead the way in shaping a prosperous and inclusive financial future for India by focussing on technology and developing tailor made products, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani said.
JFSL is a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL). It is engaged in the business of investing and financing, insurance broking, payment bank and payment aggregator and payment gateway services.
In a message to shareholders, Ambani said the company's focus remains firmly on innovation, growth, and fostering financial literacy across the nation.
"We are expanding our portfolio of services, elevating user experience, and harnessing the power of cutting-edge technology to simplify and personalise financial management for our valued customers," he said in the inaugural Annual Report of JFSL released on Thursday.
The mission is to revolutionise the way financial services are delivered and experienced in India and the company has laid a strong foundation by integrating technology with a customer-first approach, resulting in seamless, secure, and innovative financial solutions, he said.
Looking ahead, he said, "we will continue to leverage our expertise in technology and deep understanding of the Indian market to develop financial products and services that cater to the unique needs of our customers."

"With the unwavering support of our customers, partners, employees, and shareholders, I am confident that JFSL will lead the way in shaping a prosperous and inclusive financial future for India," he said.
In her message to shareholders, JFSL director Isha M Ambani said, the company's strategy is the seamless integration of cutting-edge technology to streamline and enhance the user experience.

The launch of the JioFinance App exemplifies this approach, offering a unified, user-friendly platform that provides a comprehensive suite of financial services, she said.
"Our innovation simplifies financial management, making it intuitive and personalised for our customers, empowering them to take control of their financial future," she added.

Topics : Mukesh Ambani Jio Financial Services Reliance Jio Reliance Industries

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

