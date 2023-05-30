close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

The shares were disposed of in the range of Rs 485.06-485.75 apiece, taking the transaction value to around Rs 468 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Promoters of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (earlier known as Kalpataru Power Transmission) on Tuesday divested 6 per cent of their stake in the firm for Rs 468 crore through open market transactions.

Parag Mofatraj Munot (promoter) and two promoter group entities -- Kalpataru Constructions Pvt Ltd and Kalpataru Viniyog LLP -- offloaded 96.34 lakh shares of Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL).

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Munot sold 73.24 lakh shares, Kalpataru Constructions disposed of 10 lakh shares and Kalpataru Viniyog offloaded 13.10 lakh shares, amounting to a 5.9 per cent stake in KPIL.

The shares were disposed of in the range of Rs 485.06-485.75 apiece, taking the transaction value to around Rs 468 crore.

Post this latest transaction, the combined shareholding of the promoter and promoter group entities has reduced to 41.31 per cent from 47.24 per cent (as per March 2023) equity in KPIL.

On Tuesday, shares of KPIL jumped 3.09 per cent to close at Rs 522.70 per piece on the BSE.

Also Read

Kalpataru Power rallies 9% on board nod for Rs 99-crore fund raise via NCDs

Kalpataru international arms secures new orders worth Rs 1,247 crore

Kalpataru net profit up by nearly 22% at Rs 140 cr in March quarter

Top headlines: Adani promoters sell stakes, AI plans single pay structure

NCLT approves merger of Kalpataru Power Transmission, JMC Projects

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Provisioning on ICDs drags McLeod Russel to net loss of Rs 1,078.27 crore

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%

Abrdn likely to sell its entire stake in HDFC Life through a block deal

KPIL is a part of the diversified conglomerate Kalpataru Group.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Kalpataru Power Transmission Kalpataru Divestment

First Published: May 30 2023 | 10:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Kalpataru Projects International promoters divest 6% stake for Rs 468 cr

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited
1 min read

Biryanis, condoms, Jalebi-Fafda & soup bowls: What we Swiggy'd in IPL 2023

Behrouz’s Zaikedaar Paneer Biryani
2 min read

Provisioning on ICDs drags McLeod Russel to net loss of Rs 1,078.27 crore

tea producer McLeod Russel
4 min read

Alstom emerges as lowest bidder for 100 alluminium Vande Bharat trains

GE T&amp;D: Profitable growth remains elusive
3 min read

YES Bank brand makeover: Spending on advertising activities to surge 30%

YES Bank
2 min read

Most Popular

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

Patanjali Foods Q4 results: Net profit after tax rises 12.8% to Rs 264 cr

Patanjali
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon