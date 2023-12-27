Sensex (    %)
                        
Kansai Nerolac Paints to sell Mumbai land to Runwal Group for Rs 726 cr

Real estate developers are buying land parcels outright and also entering into joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners to expand their business amid a rise in housing demand

Accordingly, the company has entered into an Agreement for Sale with the buyer.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

Kansai Nerolac Paints has agreed to sell its land parcel, along with building, at Lower Parel in Mumbai for Rs 726 crore to Runwal Developers.
Kansai Nerolac Paints has said that its board has approved a proposal for "entering into an Agreement for Sale with Aethon Developers Pvt Ltd, subsidiary of Runwal Developers Pvt Ltd, for the sale of the company's land parcel at Lower Parel together with building thereon, for a consideration of Rs 726 crore."

Accordingly, the company has entered into an Agreement for Sale with the buyer.
The sale is subject to completion of procedures and approvals as may be necessary in this regard, the company said on Tuesday.
Real estate developers are buying land parcels outright and also entering into joint development agreements (JDAs) with landowners to expand their business amid a rise in housing demand.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 7:33 PM IST

