Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Jio, IIT-B collaborate on 'Bharat GPT', Akash Ambani announces TV OS launch

The company, a unit of Reliance Industries, is also "comprehensively thinking" to launch an operating system for televisions, he said, adding that it has been working on it for a while now

Akash Ambani

Akash Ambani (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani on Wednesday said the country's largest telco is working with Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay to launch a 'Bharat GPT' programme.
The company, a unit of Reliance Industries, is also "comprehensively thinking" to launch an operating system for televisions, he said, adding that it has been working on it for a while now.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Speaking at the institute's annual Techfest here, the 32-year-old Ambani family scion said building an "ecosystem of development" is very important for the company, and added that work on the vision of "Jio 2.0" is already on.
"We have been working on a project with IIT Bombay to launch a Bharat GPT programme," he said, while speaking about the partnership between Jio and the premier tech school, which goes back to 2014.
At present, we have just scratched the surface with large language models and generative AI and the next decade will be defined by these applications, he said.
Ambani said artificial intelligence will be transforming every area of products and services and added, "We are working very hard to launch AI not only as a vertical inside our organization, but also horizontally across all our sectors," he said.
The company will be launching products and services in the media space, commerce, communication and also devices, he added.
"We have been working on our own OS (operating system) for a while now for the TVs and we are comprehensively thinking about how to launch it," Ambani said.
Ambani said 2024 is a special year for the family, as his brother is set to get married in the year.
He also said that the company is very excited about offering 5G private networks, where it will offer a 5G stack to any enterprise irrespective of its size.
Ambani called India as the "biggest innovation centre" for the next decade, and exuded confidence that the country will be a USD 6 trillion economy by the end of the decade.

Also Read

Certification in Web 3.0, Social Media and Metaverse program at IIT Delhi

Reliance AGM 2023: Isha, Akash and Anant Ambani to join RIL board

Meet Akash Anand, the successor of Mayawati in Bahujan Samaj Party

Interdisciplinary dual degree in quantum technology at IIT Bombay soon

SAT quashes Sebi's fine of Rs 25 cr on Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, others

ICICI Prudential Life gets GST demand notice of Rs 270 crore for 2017-18

Reserve Bank of India gives nod to reverse merger of IDFC-IDFC First Bank

USFDA nod to Lupin for generic Loteprednol Etabonate ophthalmic suspension

Adani Group announces key partnerships, project wins in energy sector

HDFC Bank gets board nod for extension to Atanu Chakraborty as chairman

AI is going to "consume everything", Ambani said, describing how his brother-in-law showed him an AI app to control the temperature of his mattress yesterday. "To me, yes AI stands for artificial intelligence, but it also stands for all included," he said.
He said at Jio, the company works with a belief that what it is pursuing is good for India, and termed money as the "byproduct" of the service rendered to the country.
Calling Jio as the largest startup in the world, Ambani said there is a need for young entrepreneurs to not be fearful of failing.
Ambani also asked the entrepreneurs to work for societal good, especially if one is dabbling in the consumer space, and also asked everybody to be deeply passionate about the work they do.
He said technology is a "great equalizer" for it transcends the boundaries including those of demographics and caste, and added that Jio always keeps an eye on the technology of the future.
Topics : Reliance Jio Reliance Jio Infocomm Akash ambani IIT Bombay

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon