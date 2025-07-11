Friday, July 11, 2025 | 01:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / $340K for code, $230k for design: What Google pays its top AI talent

$340K for code, $230k for design: What Google pays its top AI talent

Google's salary filings offer rare insight into what the tech giant pays its global workforce, with annual salaries going up to $340,000

Google

Work visa data reveals how much Google pays its software engineers, designers, and managers in 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Google is offering lucrative salaries to hire and keep top talent amid the ongoing AI boom, with software engineers earning up to $340,000 annually.
 
While the tech giant typically keeps compensation details private, mandatory work visa disclosures submitted to the US Department of Labour offer a rare window into base salary structures across roles. These figures, reported by Business Insider, reflect only fixed compensation and exclude bonuses and equity, which can significantly elevate total earnings.
 

Top salaries for engineers and technical teams

 
Software engineers are among the highest-paid roles at Google, with base salaries reaching $340,000 annually. Other engineering functions are also well-compensated:
 
 
Research engineers: Up to $265,000
Hardware engineers: Up to $284,000

Product and project managers

 
Product managers, who oversee the development of Google’s apps and services, command salaries of up to $280,000.
 
Technical programme managers: up to $270,000
General programme managers: up to $236,000
 

Data, Research, and UX Design

 
Data scientists and researchers also feature among Google’s top earners, with some salaries as high as $303,000.
 
UX designers and researchers typically earn between $124,000 and $230,000, depending on seniority and specialisation.
 

Other key roles

 
Roles in finance, consulting, and quality control also offer generous pay:
- Financial analyst: Up to $225,000
- Business systems analyst: Up to $201,000
- Search quality analyst: Up to $235,000
- Solutions consultants: Up to $282,000
 

New performance review system: GRAD

 
Google has updated its employee review system to place greater focus on high performance.  The company uses a proprietary tool known as GRAD (Googler reviews and development) to evaluate employees annually.
Employees are rated on a scale ranging from 'not enough impact' to 'transformative impact', with their rating directly influencing bonuses and equity. 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

