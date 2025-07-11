Friday, July 11, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Reliance Defence plans ₹10,000-cr aerospace push, eyes 2028 jet launch

Reliance Defence plans ₹10,000-cr aerospace push, eyes 2028 jet launch

Reliance Defence to invest ₹10,000 crore in aerospace over 10 years; aims to build India's first commercial aircraft by 2028 and expand Falcon jet assembly in Nagpur with Dassault

Falcon 2000 LXS

Falcon 2000 LXS

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Anil Ambani-led Reliance Defence Ltd is making a major push into the aerospace sector with a ₹10,000-crore investment planned over the next decade. The company aims to manufacture India’s first homegrown commercial aircraft by 2028, Mint reported. 
Reliance Defence, which handles the aviation and munitions business of Reliance Infrastructure Ltd, will partly fund the investment through capital raised by Reliance Infra. The parent company plans to secure ₹17,600 crore via preferential share placements, sales to institutional investors, and foreign currency bonds. It also hopes to monetise nine of its road projects, the news report said. 
“That’s the kind of roadmap we have ahead of us to be a global player. So five years from today, I think we would be in a position where we would be an integral part of the global aerospace domain,” said Rajesh Dhingra, MD and CEO of Reliance Defence, in an interview with Mint.
 
 

‘Made in India’ falcon jets

Reliance Aerostructure Ltd, a subsidiary of Reliance Defence, is assembling Dassault Aviation’s Falcon 2000 jets in Nagpur through a joint venture — Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL). The venture, with a 51.49 ownership split, marks the first time Dassault is manufacturing aircraft outside France. 
As part of the agreement, the existing joint venture between the partners — Dassault Reliance Aerospace Ltd (DRAL) — will set up a cutting-edge final assembly line for the Falcon 2000 aircraft at MIHAN in Nagpur, Maharashtra. In addition, DRAL will be upgraded to function as a global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for all Falcon models, including the ultra-long-range Falcon 6X and the three-engine Falcon 8X.    ALSO READ: Reliance, Dassault Aviation to build Falcon 2000 jets in India by 2028 

Also Read

R-Defence is aiming to start manufacturing in the next 18 months, as it has the land and principal approvals for the plant in place. | Image credit: PIB

Anil Ambani's Reliance Defence, German firm tie up to make munitions

google, google logo

Google to offer heavy discount for cloud computing services to US govt

IREDA

Ireda share price slips 6% as Q1 profit plunges 36% YoY; details here

Share Market Is Down

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 650 pts; SMIDs down; Tata Elxsi slips 8%, TCS 2% on posting Q1 nos

Donald Trump

LIVE news updates: Trump says he plans to hike tariffs on Canadian goods to 35%

  In a joint statement, the companies said, “Dassault Aviation will manufacture Falcon 2000 jets outside of France for the first time in its storied history. This pioneering initiative will see India emerge as a strategic centre for high-end business jet manufacturing”.
 

Strategic global partnerships

Reliance Defence is also working with French avionics giant Thales SA in another joint venture — Thales Reliance Defence Systems. The venture supports Thales in upgrading aircraft like the Mirage 2000 and in setting up logistics hubs for Rafale bases, the news report said. 
With defence production expected to rise to ₹3 trillion by 2028-29, Indian firms like Tata, Mahindra, and Bharat Forge are also investing in aerospace. 
Though Reliance Defence has yet to win Indian defence contracts, it is working with HAL and Genesis Aerosystems to upgrade Dornier aircraft. After upgrading 37 planes, it has orders for 18 more and expects further contracts covering over 800 legacy defence aircraft and helicopters.

More From This Section

Adani, Gautam Adani

Adani Group close to acquiring Jaiprakash Associates, makes ₹12,000 cr bid

Motorcyclists in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India

Uber's India ambitions face challenge from rival Rapido's pricing model

Priya Nair, Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

HUL appoints Priya Nair as CEO & MD from Aug 1, first woman to lead company

Premiummanipal hospital

Valuation of Manipal Hospitals hits $13 billion; firm eyes IPO in 2026

PremiumRudra Chatterjee, managing director, Luxmi Group.

Makaibari tea estate owner ups branded play with British buyout deal

Topics : Reliance Defence BS Web Reports Dassault Aviation Aviation industry Anil Ambani

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodayRishabh Pant Injury UpdateUAE Golden VisaSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon