Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

Jakson Group begins Rs 8,000 cr integrated solar facility project in MP

The overall plan will se 6 GW of ingot, 6 GW wafer, 6 GW cell and 6 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity over the next three years, generating 4,000 new job opportunities

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

As per company information, Phase 1 involves investment of Rs 2,000 core to set up up 3 GW cell and 4 GW of module-making capacity. | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jakson Group on Sunday kickstarted its Rs 8,000-crore investment to set up a 6 GW integrated solar manufacturing facility in Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday laid down the foundation for the first phase of the project, which involves setting up 3 GW cell and 4 GW solar module manufacturing capacity, Jakson Group said in a statement.

The overall plan will se 6 GW of ingot, 6 GW wafer, 6 GW cell and 6 GW of solar module manufacturing capacity over the next three years, generating 4,000 new job opportunities.

As per company information, Phase 1 involves investment of Rs 2,000 core to set up up 3 GW cell and 4 GW of module-making capacity. Phase 1 is expected to generate 1,700 employment opportunities.

 

Yadav said, "The solar manufacturing hub at Maksi will create skilled jobs for our youth and position our state as the manufacturing and logistics centre of India's clean energy transition."  He said the project reflects Madhya Pradesh's strength as a growth-focused state with skilled talent and robust infrastructure, while advancing the nation's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Sameer Gupta, Chairman, Jakson Group, said the integrated solar manufacturing facility will drive technological self-reliance from the heart of India and strengthen the nation's clean energy manufacturing capabilities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shoppers inside a grocery store in the Bronx borough of New York

Biyani sisters' Foodstories sees triple-digit growth in 1st year of launchpremium

Puravankara housing project

Gera to invest ₹1,100 cr in new wellness-centric housing project in Pune

McLeod Russel India (Photo: www.mcleodrussel.co)

McLeod Russel's debt resolution gains pace as TEV report nears completionpremium

Tata Motors Sierra SUV, Shailesh Chandra

Tata Motors evaluating CNG and hybrids for larger cars above 4 metrespremium

Godrej, Godrej properties

Godrej Properties to launch properties worth ₹22,000 cr for sale in H2 FY26

Topics : Jakson group solar energy Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Explore News

IND A vs PAK A Rising Star Asia Cup LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon