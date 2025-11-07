Friday, November 07, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KP Green Engineering net profit more than doubles to ₹58 cr in H1FY26

KP Green Engineering net profit more than doubles to ₹58 cr in H1FY26

Consolidated total income in the first half of FY26 surged by 101 per cent to ₹536 crore as compared to ₹266 crore recorded in the year-ago period

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Net worth has strengthened further to Rs 382 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 279 crore a year ago, the company stated. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

KP Green Engineering's net profit more than doubled to Rs 58 crore in first half of the fiscal ended September 2025 compared to a year ago, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

"Profit After tax (PAT) growth of 112 per cent at Rs 58 crore during H1 FY26, as compared to Rs 27 crore in the corresponding period H1 FY25," company stated in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated total income in the first half of FY26 surged by 101 per cent to Rs 536 crore as compared to Rs 266 crore recorded in the year-ago period.

Earnings Per share (EPS) touched Rs 11.66 in the reporting period, up 112 per cent against Rs 5.50 per share in H1 FY25.

 

The company's debt-to-equity ratio stood at 0.09 times in H1FY26, indicating a lowered long-term leverage, enhancing its capability to leverage in future for business growth, it stated.

Net worth has strengthened further to Rs 382 crore in H1FY26 from Rs 279 crore a year ago, the company stated.

The borad also approved and declared an interim dividend at 5 per cent i.e. Re 0.25 (twenty-five paisa) per equity share having a face value of Rs 5 each for its shareholders for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for payment of this interim dividend is November 14, 2025.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

