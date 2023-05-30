close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lakme Lever revenue rises 19.8% in FY23, HUL's exports at Rs 1,268 cr

Lakme Lever has over 450 owned/managed and franchisee salons. In the last year's annual report, the number of saloons was 400

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Hindustan Unilever

3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 7:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

FMCG major HUL's revenue from Lakme Lever Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary engaged in the salon business, increased 19.3 per cent to Rs 328 crore in FY23, led by a recovery in the business after the COVID-19 pandemic, as per the company's latest annual report.

The subsidiary reported a Rs 275 crore revenue from the sale of products and services in FY22.

"The company (Lakme Lever) delivered robust top line and bottom line growth led by a recovery in the salon business," the report said.

With a focus on safety, quality of operations, expert treatments and prudent cost optimisation, the salon business continues to perform well in the beauty services category, it said.

"Job work business continued to do well," said HUL.

Lakme Lever has over 450 owned/managed and franchisee salons. In the last year's annual report, the number of saloons was 400.

Also Read

HUL Q4 net profit up 10% YoY, FMCG giant declares dividend of Rs 22/share

HUL well placed to partner India growth story, says Chairman Nitin Paranjpe

Price hikes to drive HUL Q4 revenue, ad-spends to dent margin: Analysts

Hindustan Unilever's royalty hike move hits investor mood, stock dips 4%

Lakme turns 70: 'Has evolved with time, stayed ahead of digital curve'

Chinese hospitality major H World Group sells stake in OYO for Rs 75 cr

Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne

Yes Bank plans to increase advertisement spend by 30% in FY24: Official

Meesho's valuation slashed 10% to $4.4 billion by Fidelity Investments

"The company has emerged stronger post the pandemic by strengthening safety, quality and expertise across all touch points in our customer journey," it said.

Lakme Lever also operates a manufacturing unit at Gandhidham, which carries out job work operations of HUL by manufacturing toilet soaps, bathing bars and detergent bars.

According to HUL, thematic campaigns such as Good Hair Day, Happy New You and Skin Investment Plan helped gain new clients and sustain existing ones.

"Lakme Salon continues to be a highly preferred option for franchisees in the beauty and wellness category, attracting several professionals and entrepreneurs to own their Lakme Salon," it added.

Lakme Lever Private Limited was formed in 1996 after the merger of Tata Oil Mills Ltd.

The revenue from HUL's other wholly-owned subsidiary Unilever India Exports Ltd was Rs 1,268 crore in FY23. This was Rs 1,255 crore a year ago.

Unilever India Exports is engaged in the FMCG exports business of brands, such as Vaseline, Dove, Pears, Bru, Red Label, Lakme, Horlicks and Boost, and to effectively provide cross-border sourcing of FMCG products to other Unilever companies across the world.

"The top-line growth of the company was driven by growth in Skin Care, Health Food Drinks, Instant Tea and Personal Wash Brands like Dove, Horlicks, Vaseline, Pears, Sunsilk, Glow and Lovely, Ponds, Lipton Hot Instant Tea, Lakme and Lifebuoy," it said.

These brands have registered healthy growth in the focused markets, according to the annual report.

For the financial year ended March 31, HUL turnover was up 16 per cent at Rs 58,154 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hindustan Unilever HUL Tax Revenues

First Published: May 30 2023 | 7:07 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Chinese hospitality major H World Group sells stake in OYO for Rs 75 cr

Oyo
2 min read

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
1 min read

Godrej Group arm to invest Rs 100 cr to acquire material handling equipment

rupee, loan, indian rupee
1 min read

Best Agrolife Q4 loss at Rs 8.4 cr; FY23 profit rises 83% to Rs 192 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

NMDC cuts iron ore lump rate by Rs 300 per tonne to Rs Rs 3,900 per tonne

Govt to sell up to 7.5% in NMDC via OFS on Tuesday, may get Rs 3,621 cr
2 min read

Most Popular

Taxing times: Income tax heat on start-ups over unexplained funds

tax notice to startups
4 min read

IRCTC Q4 results: PAT jumps 30% YoY to Rs 279 cr, declares dividend of 100%

IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022
2 min read

Conventional 2W makers take prime spot in EV sales, courtesy Bajaj, TVS

Electric Two-wheelers
3 min read

Can Adani convince investors to back his capital-hungry businesses?

Adani electricity
6 min read

BlackRock cuts Byju's valuation again. This time by 62% to $8.4 billion

Byju's
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon