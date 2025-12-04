Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 08:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LIC partners with Yes Bank to expand reach through new bancassurance deal

LIC partners with Yes Bank to expand reach through new bancassurance deal

LIC has entered a bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank, giving customers wider access to its life insurance plans as both institutions work toward the "Insurance for All by 2047" vision

Life Insurance Corporation, LIC

Recently, LIC also launched two new plans — Protection Plus and Bima Kavach.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has entered into a strategic bancassurance partnership with Yes Bank. This collaboration will enable Yes Bank customers to access LIC’s life insurance products through its branch network and digital platforms, according to a press release on Thursday.
 
How extensive is the combined distribution network? 
Leveraging the combined strength of over 3,600 LIC branches and satellite offices along with Yes Bank’s 1,295 branches and 235 business correspondent outlets, the partnership aims to make life insurance more accessible nationwide and contribute meaningfully to the national vision of “Insurance for All by 2047.” Yes Bank customers will be able to access LIC’s range of term plans, endowment policies, pension products and unit-linked insurance plans.
 
 
Which new LIC plans have recently been launched? 
Recently, LIC also launched two new plans — Protection Plus and Bima Kavach.

Also Read

Supreme Court

Yes Bank admin cannot write down AT1 bonds: Axis Trustee in Supreme Court

YES BANK

Decision to write down AT1 bonds legally valid, Yes Bank admin tells SC

Ramakrishnan Chander

Centre appoints LIC CFO Ramakrishnan Chander as managing director

stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Hero MotoCorp, Tech Mahindra, LIC, HUL, NMDC

Life Insurance Corporation

Govt does not give LIC directions on its investment decisions: FinMin

 
What does LIC’s Protection Plus plan offer? 
Protection Plus is a non-par, linked, individual savings plan that offers life cover cum savings throughout the term of the policy. It offers flexibility to choose the type of investment fund, increase or decrease the sum assured and pay “top-up” premiums. Partial withdrawal is allowed after five years from the date of commencement. The proposer can choose the premium amount, based on which the basic sum assured is decided. The base premium can be paid as Regular Pay or Limited Pay.
 
What are the key features of Bima Kavach? 
Bima Kavach is a non-par, non-linked, individual pure-risk plan that provides financial protection to the family of the insured in case of the policyholder’s death during the policy term. It offers two death benefit options — Level Sum Assured and Increasing Sum Assured — and flexible premium payments (single, limited and regular). The policy term can extend up to 100 years, ensuring long-term protection. Benefits can also be received in instalments for added financial convenience. The plan allows the life assured to enhance the life cover at predefined life-stage events, such as marriage or the birth of a child, under the Level Sum Assured option with regular premium payment.

More From This Section

BorderPlus

BorderPlus to send 1,000 Indian nurses to Gulf Cooperation Council by FY27

ASG Eye Hospital

ASG Eye Hospital to invest ₹2,000 crore, scale to 600-700 centres

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

NephroPlus plans global scale-up ahead of IPO amid rising CKD burden

dream 11

Dream11 makes 'hard pivot' from fantasy gaming to sports entertainment: CEOpremium

British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plans to offload stake in India's ITC Hotels

Topics : LIC YES Bank Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC Ulips Life Insurance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation NewsVladimir Putin India VisitLuana Lopes LaraYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon