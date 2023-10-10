close
Sensex (0.87%)
66079.36 + 566.97
Nifty (0.91%)
19689.85 + 177.50
Nifty Midcap (1.36%)
40285.50 + 540.85
Nifty Smallcap (1.21%)
5879.45 + 70.10
Nifty Bank (1.08%)
44360.15 + 473.65
Heatmap

Life insurance companies' margins to come under pressure in second quarter

Premium of General ins cos likely to be robust in Q2FY24

Photo: Freepik

Photo: Freepik

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 7:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The life insurance industry is expected to report a compression in its margin during the second quarter of financial year FY24 due to a decline in the share of margin accretive non-participatory products.

The premium of non-life insurers is expected to report decent growth, backed by improvement in business across segments.

The reduction in the share of non-participating products among life insurers is a key reason for the compression in the Value of New Business (VNB) margins of the companies. However, a slight uptick in the protection business is likely to cushion the pressure on the margins, with analysts at Kotak Securities expecting margin compression of 110 to 400 basis points for most companies.

“We expect premium growth to remain steady after a muted first quarter of financial year FY24. Demand for Annuity, Non-Par and credit life segments is likely to fare relatively better, while protection is witnessing a gradual recovery,” stated an earnings preview report by Motilal Oswal.

Analysts at Emkay Global estimate VNB Margin for LIC to slip down to 14.6 per cent from 15.2 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, ICICI Prudential Life's VNB Margin is projected at 30 per cent from 31.1 per cent, Max Life Insurance at 28.4 per cent from 31.3 per cent, and SBI Life at 27.5 per cent from 31.5 per cent. Whereas HDFC Life might see a slight uptick in margin to 27.2 per cent in the second quarter of FY24 from 27 per cent in the second quarter of FY23.

The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of companies is expected to recover, supported by healthy growth in the Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) products on the back of buoyant movements in the equity market. This will be reflected in the APE of the private insurers. However, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to report a fall in APE due to the decline in group business premiums.

According to the monthly new business premium (NBP) data, LIC reported a 27.47 per cent decline to Rs 18,126.32 crore in September 2023. Meanwhile, the private insurers saw a 10.68 per cent rise in premiums to Rs 12,589.97 crore from the year-ago period.

Also Read

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market

Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI

Robust growth ahead for pvt insurers; HDFC Life may see stronger momentum

Double-digit volume growth in beverages category in India: PepsiCo

Amfi elects Navneet Munot as chairman, Anthony Heredia as vice-chairperson

Q2 results preview: Profit for capital goods firms may stay the course

Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit moves SC over Finolex Cables non-disclosure

SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 million in Series B led by Addition, March Capital


The overall gross written premiums (GWP) of general insurers are expected to report double-digit growth led by robust improvement in premiums of retail health, crop and easing competitive intensity in the motor segment. According to analysts at Emkay Global, “In the Motor segment, though competitive intensity remains high among private vehicles (PVs), there are some signs of softening in competitive pressure.”

Further, the Expenses of Management (EoM) regulation along with progress in operational expenditure ratios should lead to an overall improvement in the combined ratio.

The combined ratio for ICICI Lombard General Insurance is expected to be at 73.2 per cent as compared to 72.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Star Health is likely to see a slight moderation to 67.3 per cent from 68.2 per cent in the year-ago period, noted analysts at Emkay Global.

Topics : non life insurance companies Q2 results life insurance industry

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGDP Growth ForecastLatest News LiveIsrael-Hamas ConflictShubman GillGold-Silver PriceEngland vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORERs 2,000 Notes ExchangePAK vs SL LIVE SCORE

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accusedWe will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on WednesdayWorld Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floodsSwaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon