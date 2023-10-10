Life insurance companies' margins to come under pressure in second quarter

The life insurance industry is expected to report a compression in its margin during the second quarter of financial year FY24 due to a decline in the share of margin accretive non-participatory products.

The premium of non-life insurers is expected to report decent growth, backed by improvement in business across segments.

The reduction in the share of non-participating products among life insurers is a key reason for the compression in the Value of New Business (VNB) margins of the companies. However, a slight uptick in the protection business is likely to cushion the pressure on the margins, with analysts at Kotak Securities expecting margin compression of 110 to 400 basis points for most companies.

“We expect premium growth to remain steady after a muted first quarter of financial year FY24. Demand for Annuity, Non-Par and credit life segments is likely to fare relatively better, while protection is witnessing a gradual recovery,” stated an earnings preview report by Motilal Oswal.

Analysts at Emkay Global estimate VNB Margin for LIC to slip down to 14.6 per cent from 15.2 per cent in the year-ago period. Similarly, ICICI Prudential Life's VNB Margin is projected at 30 per cent from 31.1 per cent, Max Life Insurance at 28.4 per cent from 31.3 per cent, and SBI Life at 27.5 per cent from 31.5 per cent. Whereas HDFC Life might see a slight uptick in margin to 27.2 per cent in the second quarter of FY24 from 27 per cent in the second quarter of FY23.

The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of companies is expected to recover, supported by healthy growth in the Unit-Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) products on the back of buoyant movements in the equity market. This will be reflected in the APE of the private insurers. However, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) is likely to report a fall in APE due to the decline in group business premiums.

According to the monthly new business premium (NBP) data, LIC reported a 27.47 per cent decline to Rs 18,126.32 crore in September 2023. Meanwhile, the private insurers saw a 10.68 per cent rise in premiums to Rs 12,589.97 crore from the year-ago period.

Also Read How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today Checkmate for Chinese firms in India's growing reinsurance market Tata AIA allows consumers to pay premiums through Whatsapp and UPI Robust growth ahead for pvt insurers; HDFC Life may see stronger momentum Double-digit volume growth in beverages category in India: PepsiCo Amfi elects Navneet Munot as chairman, Anthony Heredia as vice-chairperson Q2 results preview: Profit for capital goods firms may stay the course Prakash Chhabria-led Orbit moves SC over Finolex Cables non-disclosure SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 million in Series B led by Addition, March Capital

The overall gross written premiums (GWP) of general insurers are expected to report double-digit growth led by robust improvement in premiums of retail health, crop and easing competitive intensity in the motor segment. According to analysts at Emkay Global, “In the Motor segment, though competitive intensity remains high among private vehicles (PVs), there are some signs of softening in competitive pressure.”

Further, the Expenses of Management (EoM) regulation along with progress in operational expenditure ratios should lead to an overall improvement in the combined ratio.

The combined ratio for ICICI Lombard General Insurance is expected to be at 73.2 per cent as compared to 72.8 per cent. Meanwhile, Star Health is likely to see a slight moderation to 67.3 per cent from 68.2 per cent in the year-ago period, noted analysts at Emkay Global.