SuperOps.ai raises $12.4 million in Series B led by Addition, March Capital

SuperOps.ai, an IT management software-as-a-service platform, said it has raised $12.4 million in Series B funding, bringing the total funds raised to date to $29.4 million. The funding round was led by Addition and March Capital, with participation from Matrix Partners India.

With the proceeds from the fundraise, SuperOps.ai plans to increase its investments in further enhancing its AI capabilities. SuperOps.ai’s AI framework is advancing into a predictive intelligence layer that will not only help MSPs (managed service providers) improve their efficiency but also move from solving client issues to pre-empting them. This will help save valuable technician time and improve the quality of support.

“The IT support landscape has been evolving rapidly and MSPs need to keep up to navigate this fast-changing world,” said Arvind Parthiban, co-founder and chief executive officer of SuperOps.ai. “Traditionally, MSPs relied on a mix of tools that resulted in high costs and lack of visibility and efficiency. Now, with SuperOps.ai, they can move from outdated point products to a unified platform that is built specifically with their needs in mind.”

SuperOps.ai is a unified platform that helps transform MSPs into efficient businesses that can successfully meet the changing demands of the future. It simplifies the IT management process and workflow of MSPs on a single, unified platform. It enables them to move away from fragmented tools by combining the capabilities of remote monitoring and management of client assets with professional services automation functionalities including service desk, cash flow management, reporting, client management, and more. Over the last 12 months, customer numbers at SuperOps.ai increased by 300 per cent.

“SuperOps.ai’s customer growth is a testament to their ability to empower MSPs to thrive in an ever-changing IT support landscape,” said Tarun Davda, managing director, Matrix Partners India.

The company also launched ‘advanced network monitoring’ capabilities as part of the unified platform to further expand its offering to MSPs. Now, MSPs will be able to include 'network monitoring' as a service without having to onboard another tool.

The $280-billion MSP industry is dominated by small and medium-sized businesses. The company said these businesses have grappled with tools that have not seen any innovation for years.

“SuperOps.ai is revolutionising how MSPs run and grow their operations and is ushering them into the future,” said Todd Arfman of Addition.

SuperOps.ai is also expanding partnerships with vendors in areas including cybersecurity, payments and data backup to ensure MSPs have comprehensive technology support. The company will also invest in community-led initiatives aimed at assisting MSPs in areas beyond technology.

“We believe they are well-positioned to drive innovation in the underserved MSP market,” said Ravi Rajamony, vice president at March Capital.

While SuperOps.ai supports MSPs globally, the firm said it is committed to deepening its investments and on-ground presence in the U.S. and appointed Juan Fernandez as channel chief earlier this month. In this role, Fernandez will lead SuperOps.ai’s efforts to build more value for MSPs.