Maruti Suzuki India gets tax demand of Rs 779.2 cr from I-T authorities

Order has a total demand, including interest, of Rs 779.2 crore, the company said, adding that it has also received a showcause notice for initiation of penalty proceedings with respect to the order

The company has received a final assessment order for the financial year 2019-20 from the Income Tax authority, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

Automaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Friday said it has received a demand of Rs 779.2 crore, including interest from the Income Tax authority.
The company has received a final assessment order for the financial year 2019-20 from the Income Tax authority, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a regulatory filing.
The order has a total demand, including interest, of Rs 779.2 crore, it said, adding that it has also received a showcause notice for initiation of penalty proceedings with respect to the order.
MSIL said it will file an appeal before the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal. There is no impact on financial, operation or other activities of the company due to this order.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 26 2024 | 9:17 PM IST

