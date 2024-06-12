Mattress and furniture maker Wakefit unveils AI-powered sleep solutions

Wakefit.co, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) mattress and furniture maker, said that it has come up with the country’s first-ever line of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sleep solutions.

The company showcased Wakefit Zense products, including Regul8, a mattress temperature controller. It uses sleep technology to change and manage the surface temperature of the mattress based on personal preferences.

Another product is Track8. It is an AI-powered non-wearable (contactless) sleep tracker that gives precise and detailed insights about one’s sleep patterns.

With this new launch, Wakefit aims to seamlessly integrate technology into the sleep environment, optimising sleep quality and sleep health for users.





"We believe our two new products, Regul8 and Track8, address the sleep challenges faced by Indians," said Yash Dayal, chief technology officer of Wakefit. "We aim to make sleep technology seamless in a user-friendly way that does not disrupt everyday life but rather improves sleep quality in a targeted manner."

According to sleep researcher Matthew Walker, inadequate sleep can reduce learning ability by up to 40 per cent. While the quantity of sleep is often emphasised, the quality of sleep is equally important yet frequently overlooked. The company said this underscores the significant gap in the Indian market for precise and customised sleep tracking and optimisation.

“The Zense range was a product of a wide gap that we recognised in the Indian market, especially with our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard (GISS) showing Indians’ consistent lack of sleep every year,” said Ankit Garg, chief executive officer and co-founder of Wakefit.

Using Regul8, users can manually set temperatures between 15°C and 40°C. It automatically adjusts temperature upwards and downwards based on sleep duration and the best practices recommended by the latest sleep research. Another product, Track8, tracks sleep patterns with a discreet sensor sheet placed under the mattress. It is integrated with advanced algorithms that analyse sleep data to curate a personalised sleep profile and provide detailed insights. Users will receive reports on sleep stages, respiratory rate, snoring, movement, and overall sleep quality and get an aggregated sleep score.

“We have built these products in-house and made them accessible and affordable to Indians,” said Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, director and co-founder of Wakefit. “By leveraging advanced AI and innovative design, we aim to address the unique sleep challenges faced by consumers.”