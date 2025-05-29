Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motilal Oswal Foundation pledges ₹100 crore to Indian School of Business

Motilal Oswal Foundation pledges ₹100 crore to Indian School of Business

The ₹100 crore contribution is ISB's largest ever philanthropic donation and will support the Motilal Oswal Executive Centre at its Hyderabad campus

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

ISB will soon inaugurate the Motilal Oswal Executive Centre at its Hyderabad campus with support from this contribution.

BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Motilal Oswal Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, has committed ₹100 crore to the Indian School of Business (ISB).
 
This contribution marks the single largest philanthropic donation to the Hyderabad-based business school.
 
The memorandum of understanding regarding the donation was formally exchanged in the presence of Motilal Oswal, Chairman of the Motilal Oswal Foundation; Raamdeo Agrawal, Trustee of the Motilal Oswal Foundation; Professor Madan Pillutla, Dean of the Indian School of Business; Pramath Raj Sinha, Member of the ISB Executive Board; and D N V Kumara Guru, Senior Director – Advancement, ISB.
 
ISB will soon inaugurate the Motilal Oswal Executive Centre at its Hyderabad campus with support from this contribution. 
 

The Executive Centre—a state-of-the-art, 1,91,523 sq ft, ground-plus-two-storey building—will house lecture theatres, meeting rooms, office spaces, and a faculty lounge.
 
Motilal Oswal, Chairman of the Motilal Oswal Foundation, said, “Education has always been a force for transformation—opening minds, creating opportunities, and shaping futures. Through the Motilal Oswal Foundation, we help build and support institutions that embody excellence and inclusion... This is our way of investing in India’s future—a space for learning, growth, and nation-building.”
 
Last year, the Motilal Oswal Foundation pledged ₹130 crore to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay to help upgrade its academic and research infrastructure.
 
The foundation has pledged to donate 10 per cent of the company’s equity—currently valued at ₹485 crore—over the next decade. 
 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

