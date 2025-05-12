Monday, May 12, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motilal Oswal, Raamdeo Agrawal invest $100 mn in Zepto ahead of IPO

Motilal Oswal, Raamdeo Agrawal invest $100 mn in Zepto ahead of IPO

Both investors acquire shares from Zepto's early foreign backers at a $5 billion valuation as the firm aims for majority domestic ownership before going public

Zepto

The source shared that Oswal and Agrawal acquired shares in Zepto from the company’s early investors, primarily foreign backers (Photo: Shutterstock)

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The founders of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited, Motilal Oswal and Raamdeo Agrawal, have bought shares amounting to $100 million in the quick commerce firm Zepto, a source told Business Standard. Both individuals have bought shares worth $50 million each in their personal capacity.
 
The development comes at a time when the quick commerce unicorn is on the path to increasing the shareholding of domestic investors. The company plans to have over 50 per cent domestic ownership before its initial public offering (IPO), the source said. The company is planning to go public either in late 2025 or early 2026.
 
 
The source shared that Oswal and Agrawal acquired shares in Zepto from the company’s early investors, primarily foreign backers. “These transactions have been undertaken at a previous valuation of $5 billion (August 2024) to make it lucrative for domestic investors,” the source mentioned.
 
In addition to the recent secondary transactions, Motilal Oswal (the firm) is leading a separate secondary round in Zepto worth over $250 million. The round will also witness participation from Edelweiss and Hero FinCorp. The binding document has been signed, and Zepto will make a formal announcement in June once the due diligence is complete, according to the source.
 
Zepto's spokesperson did not respond to queries.

Earlier, in November 2024, Zepto had raised $350 million at a valuation of $5 billion. The round was led by Motilal Oswal’s Private Wealth division and also saw participation from Indian family offices and high-net-worth individuals.
 
Following that round, in an exclusive conversation with Business Standard, Zepto co-founder and chief executive officer Aadit Palicha said the company was 30 per cent domestically owned after the fundraise. He added that his co-founder Kaivalya Vohra and he together own almost 20 per cent of the company, and plan to go public with around that share.
 
In January this year, Zepto shifted its domicile from Singapore to India and officially established its headquarters in Bengaluru to align with listing regulations.
 

Topics : IPO Motilal Oswal Raamdeo Agrawal Zepto

First Published: May 12 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

