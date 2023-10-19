close
Sensex (-0.38%)
65629.24 -247.78
Nifty (-0.24%)
19624.70 -46.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.06%)
6031.00 + 3.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.09%)
40332.60 -34.55
Nifty Bank (-0.31%)
43754.50 -134.20
NCLT approves Tata Steel Long Products' amalgamation with Tata Steel

Earlier, Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran had said the merger of the subsidiary companies with itself is expected to be completed in 2023-24

Tata Steel

The subsidiaries to be merged with Tata Steel are Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2023 | 6:53 PM IST
Tata Steel Long Products Ltd on Thursday said the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the amalgamation of the company with Tata Steel Ltd.
Tata Steel is to merge Tata Steel Long Products and six other subsidiaries with itself.
In a regulatory filing, Tata Steel Long Products said the NCLT's Cuttack bench, on October 18, sanctioned the scheme of amalgamation of the company with Tata Steel.
Earlier, Tata Steel CEO & MD T V Narendran had said the merger of the subsidiary companies with itself is expected to be completed in 2023-24.
The subsidiaries to be merged with Tata Steel are Tata Steel Long Products, The Tinplate Company of India, Tata Metaliks, TRF, Indian Steel & Wire Products, Tata Steel Mining and S&T Mining Company.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NCLT cases Tata Steel Tata group

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:53 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon