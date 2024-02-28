Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NCLT asks Byju's to keep funds via rights issue in escrow account

NCLT has also directed Byju's to consider the extension of the closure date of the rights issue

Byju’s

Photo: Bloomberg

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 10:09 PM IST
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in its order passed on February 27 has directed ed-tech firm Byju's to keep funds received from the rights issue in an escrow account. This should be done till the disposal of the oppression and mismanagement petition filed against Byju’s by four of the company’s investors. Escrow refers to a third party that holds money or an asset on behalf of the other two parties in a transaction.

NCLT has also directed Byju's to consider the extension of the closure date of the rights issue. This should be done so that the rights of the petitioners with regard to the making of application for shares under their rights entitlement does not get prejudiced.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to sources, the edtech firm plans to close the rights issue by February 28, by midnight, as planned. The firm has already received a 100 per cent commitment of $200 million from "several existing investors on a super pro-rata basis" for its ongoing rights issue, according to people familiar with the development. "Some of the dissenting investors sought a few days extension which the court asked Byju’s to consider," said a person.

Another source said, “As per the order,  there is no stay on rights issue,” said a source close to Byju’s. “Rights issue is on and it will close today. NCLT has requested Byju’s to consider extending the rights issue.”

“A period of two weeks is granted to the authorities for filing a reply from the date of receipt of a copy of the notice and two weeks thereafter for filing a response/rejoinder, if any, thereto from the date of receipt of a copy of the reply is granted. List the case for further hearing on 04.04.2024,” said NCLT in its order which was made available on February 28.

The order said that since the company has already given an undertaking that there will be no allotment of shares without increasing the authorised share capital, the funds received from the rights offer will be kept in a separate account and will not be used for any purposes.

Also Read

Byju Raveendran says company's $200 million rights issue fully subscribed

Byju's controversies: The troubles hurting India's biggest edtech company

Byju's names Jiny Thattil as Chief Technology Officer, replacing Anil Goel

Byju's and lenders postpone legal battle, aim for out-of-court settlement

Byju's reports Rs 5,014 cr in operating revenue, Rs 8,245 in losses in FY22

Vedanta eyes $6 bn Ebitda in FY25, reiterates guidance on profit targets

CIL to hold 51% stake in Rs 11,700 crore coal-to-chemical JV with BHEL

Google hit with $2.3 bn lawsuit by 32 media groups including Axel Springer

Reliance Consumer to bring Sri Lankan beverage Elephant House to India

PepsiCo India looking to capture bigger share of potato-based chips market


“The funds received by the respondent company (Byju’s) in respect to the rights issue should be kept in a separate escrow account and it should not be withdrawn till the disposal of this matter,” said the order.

Byju's and its investors locked horns at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on February 27 over the company's rights issue of $200 million in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement. The company law court asked the embattled ed-tech firm to submit a written response to the investors' plea within three days, and had reserved its order. The tribunal also issued notices to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Registrar of Companies.

The group of four investors — Prosus, General Atlantic, Sofina, and Peak XV (formerly Sequoia) — had sought a stay on the rights issue at less than 99 per cent enterprise valuation compared to Byju's peak valuation of $22 billion. They have the support of other shareholders including Tiger Global and Owl Ventures, according to sources.

The group of investors argued that they were being forced to participate and their shareholding would be reduced if they didn’t take part in the rights issue. The Byju Raveendran-led firm countered that the investors were “forum shopping” by approaching the NCLT and any order by the tribunal would "dilute the order of Karnataka High Court". Byju’s, which was once the most-valued Indian startup, argued that the investors were not considering the interest of 100 million students and the 12,000 employees but only focused on their value maximisation.

US Lenders

Meanwhile, NCLT at Bengaluru on Wednesday also issued a notice to Byju's in a petition filed by the US-based non-bank loan agency Glas Trust Company LLC to admit the firm to the insolvency resolution process. The NCLT directed Byju's to file a response to the plea and listed the case for hearing in April 2024. It deals with defaulting on a $1.2 billion term loan B.

In January, US-based lenders to Byju’s have approached the NCLT Bench in Bengaluru to start corporate insolvency proceedings against the ed-tech company. The ad hoc group of lenders (the Ad Hoc Group), which lent $1.2 billion as term loans (Term Loans) to Byju’s, said GLAS Trust Company LLC (as administrative agent and collateral agent of the Term Loans) had filed a petition against Think & Learn (doing business as Byju’s) before the Bench.
Topics : NCLT Byju's funding Sequoia India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 9:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon